‘Not Bengali enough’: Stand-up comedian Abijit Ganguly hilariously loses bet to fan during live show | Watch video

Stand-up comedian Abijit Ganguly hilariously lost a ₹500 bet to one of his fans, Jasika Narula, during a show. His ‘Bengaliness’ was challenged. Here’s what happened.

During his stand-up show, comedian Abijit Ganguly started a casual conversation with a woman in the audience. He first asked her name. She replied that her name was Jasika. Ganguly then asked what she did for a living. Jasika said she worked as a brand manager at Sunrise Pure.

Curious, Ganguly asked what kind of product the company made. Jasika replied that it sold spices. When Ganguly asked what type of spices, she seemed surprised and asked if he really did not know.

Ganguly jokingly pushed back, saying there was no reason for him to know every type of spice. He added that the conversation felt like he was talking to his wife. He wondered why such details were expected of him.

Jasika responded. According to her, every Bengali knows the brand. Ganguly challenged this, asking whether not knowing about the spices made him less Bengali.

“I listened to ‘Ekla Chalo’ a hundred times a day. I have a Tagore tattoo on my chest. Just because I’ve not heard of Sunrise Masala, I’m not Bengali enough!” Ganguly quipped.

Jasika then teased him by saying he probably would not know about Sunrise masala since he did not cook. She also insisted that his mother would surely know the company.

Ganguly picked up on this and asked confidently if she was certain his mother would know. Jasika strongly insisted that she would.

“Every Bengali is aware of it,” she emphasised.

The exchange went to the next level when Ganguly suggested a bet of ₹100. Jasika raised to ₹500, drawing huge laughter from the audience.

After the bet was announced, Abijit Ganguly decided to call his mother live on stage to settle the argument. The stand-up comedian greeted her. His mother asked, “Didn’t you have a show today?” Ganguly said yes and mentioned that he was in the middle of that show.

Abijit then told her that he needed to ask her an important question. He asked her directly if she knew what Sunrise Pure was. Without any hesitation, his mother confidently replied that it was a spice company.

Surprised, Abijit immediately asked how she knew this. His mother casually explained that the brand could be found in almost every Bengali household.

“Why? Do you need it?” she asked.

This response triggered loud laughter from the audience. Abijit thanked his mother on the call and jokingly told her that, because of her answer, he had just lost ₹500.

He then ended the call and promised to speak to her later. The crowd continued laughing.

Ganguly then gave a ₹500 currency note to Jasika and quipped, “The ticket for the show was of ₹499.”

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. LiveMint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Social media reaction Social media users reacted to the hilarious interaction. At this moment, it is unclear if it was a brand collaboration. However, many users think that the brand was promoted anyway by this interaction in a smart way.

“I stand with her... every Bengali knows Sunrise Masala,” wrote one of them.

“Jessica should get a raise for giving one of the finest marketing materials,” wrote another.

Another commented, “Now that’s a Brand Manager. Abhijit se 500 liya, company se fir increment bhi lega is video ko dikha k.”

“This was too good. Maa and Jessica rocked, Abhijit shocked,” came from another.

“Most creative promotional video I have seen in a very long time,” wrote another.