‘Not enough ties’: Indian startup founder employing over 100 people denied US visa, asks what it takes

How much does an Indian need to achieve before a US visa officer believes they'll come back home? For one Series A startup founder, employing over 100 people and serving millions of Indian families apparently wasn't enough to make the cut.

Taking to social media after a US visa rejection, Kidbea founder, Swapnil Srivastav, shared the account of the experience, shining a harsh spotlight on the unpredictable hurdles entrepreneurs face, even after making it big.

In the viral X post, Srivastav shared that he got denied a US visa, and said the reason was “Not enough ties to home country.”

“I built a Series A company from scratch, employ 100+ people, have backing from top VCs and investors, and serve millions of Indian families through our brand,” the founder said, disappointed by the rejection. “Apparently, that’s not enough ties.”

“Anyway, founders are used to hearing ‘no’,” Srivastav said, adding that he will reapply for the US visa after some time.

Srivastav asked netizens who have been through this for suggestions, and eventually, it was approved.

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How did netizens react: Social media users noted that visa officers are entirely indifferent to professional achievements, startup valuations, and job creation. Instead, they focus solely on liquid cash assets and fixed property as tangible proof of intent to return.

“Wish you luck for your next application. I was rejected 5 times before I got US stamp on my passport. They don’t care what you have worked on. They only want fixed and cash assets that are reasonable for you to return. Rest all is useless according to them,” a user said.

Several netizens said that being single is a major red flag for consulates, and noted that officers often assume a single traveller might get married while visiting to secure a green card, leading one user to joke, “Shaadi ka time aa gaya.”

A user said, “I suspect they are looking for more than financial ties, as racist this administration is, I suspect they are looking for cultural and emotional ties and have you spent your childhood there and so on.”

“For single people, they only check if you could get yourself married while visiting. No amount of logic that you would not do that without your parents present will convince them. Get a fiancée and apply after a while,” another user said.

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To bypass deep questioning about personal ties, a netizen suggested booking tickets to a major, time-bound event in the US. This gives a definitive, objective "purpose of visit" and an implicit end date to the trip.