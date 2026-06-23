'Not having an IIT-IIM tag': WhatsApp's new boss Kunal Shah's academia has Internet talking

The announcement of Kunal Shah as WhatsApp's new CEO has sparked a wave of reactions online, but not for the reason many might expect.

While the founder of CRED is a well-known name in India's startup ecosystem, social media users have been fixated on a different aspect of his journey — his educational background. Unlike many global technology leaders who come from engineering or management institutes, Shah studied Philosophy at Mumbai's Wilson College and later dropped out of an MBA programme at Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS).

Meta recently named Shah as the new head of WhatsApp, succeeding Will Cathcart, who has led the messaging platform since 2019. The leadership change comes as WhatsApp enters a new phase of growth amid Meta's increasing focus on artificial intelligence and consumer technology.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is Kunal Shah's educational background? ⌵ Kunal Shah studied Philosophy at Mumbai's Wilson College and dropped out of an MBA program at Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS). 2 Why is Kunal Shah's appointment as WhatsApp's CEO noteworthy? ⌵ His appointment is significant because he does not hold elite degrees like those from IIT or IIM, challenging traditional expectations of educational qualifications for top tech positions. 3 How did Kunal Shah achieve success in the tech industry? ⌵ Kunal Shah co-founded FreeCharge, a digital payments platform, and later founded CRED, a fintech company that rewards timely credit card payments, which led to significant growth and valuation. 4 Should educational background matter in entrepreneurship? ⌵ Kunal Shah's journey suggests that practical experience and execution may be more crucial than prestigious educational credentials in achieving entrepreneurial success. 5 What are some key achievements of Kunal Shah in the startup ecosystem? ⌵ Kunal Shah grew CRED from 0 to 17 million members and achieved significant annual revenue, while also previously selling FreeCharge for around $450 million.

Also Read | Women rail passengers get free sanitary napkins at 100+ stations

Soon after the news broke, social media platforms were flooded with posts highlighting Shah's unconventional path to one of the most influential jobs in the tech industry.

One user wrote,"Imagine rejecting a candidate because he doesn't have an IIT or IIM tag. Now imagine that same person going on to lead WhatsApp globally. Credentials open doors. Execution builds empires. Kunal Shah's journey is a reminder of the difference."

Another user used the appointment to challenge traditional career assumptions, writing,"Kunal Shah is a Humanities graduate. Study Humanities to truly be a tech thought leader. Engineering is dead in the AI era."

Also Read | Kunal Shah to lead WhatsApp as Meta takes a bite of Cred

Several users also pointed to Shah's early struggles and entrepreneurial journey.

"Billionaire founder Kunal Shah didn't start out with elite degrees or massive funding. At 15, he was running deliveries and selling CDs to pay off family debt after a bankruptcy. BA in Philosophy - He didn't learn consumer psychology in a classroom; he learned it on the streets," one post read.

Another user wrote,"He studied philosophy. Dropped out of MBA. Started working at 15 to help his family. Today Meta hired him to lead WhatsApp globally. Meet Kunal Shah — the architect of India's fintech revolution."

A fifth user summed up what many online appeared to find remarkable about the appointment:"A kid from Mumbai who chose philosophy over engineering became the CEO of the world's largest messaging platform. His name is Kunal Shah."

A user wrote on X, " Just got to know that Kunal Shah who is going to lead WhatsApp globally is just a B.A. in Philosophy from Mumbai.

Must be only person who joined a tech company with a BA degree. Indian talents now don't even need a big degree to attract big techs, being an Indian itself is enough.

Wish our Govt also valued our talents as much as foreign companies do."

From Philosophy Student To Startup Founder Shah's educational journey has long stood out in India's startup landscape. Coming from a family that faced financial difficulties, he was unable to pursue an engineering degree. Instead, he enrolled in a Bachelor of Arts programme in Philosophy at Wilson College before joining NMIMS for an MBA, which he left before completing.

Over the years, Shah has said in interviews that some of his most valuable lessons came outside the classroom.

Rather than taking a conventional corporate route, he ventured into entrepreneurship. In 2010, he co-founded FreeCharge, a digital payments and mobile recharge platform that gained popularity through cashback rewards and offers. The company was later acquired by Snapdeal in a deal reportedly worth between $400 million and $450 million.

He went on to launch CRED in 2018, expanding the platform from a credit-card rewards app into a broader fintech business spanning payments, lending, commerce, insurance and wealth services.

Meta's New Bet For WhatsApp Meta has now entrusted Shah with leading WhatsApp, which serves more than 3 billion users globally. He takes over from Cathcart, who will move into a new role within the company focused on consumer AI products.