‘Not her fault’: Social media bats for househelp to get paid despite not working for a month

A Reddit user, living alone for the first time, has found that handling a houshelp is tricky. Here’s why.

The user’s regular househelp took leave for May and arranged a substitute. The substitute was paid in full. Then, the user left for a family emergency on May 27 and returned on June 23. Since then, the househelp resumed work. On July 23, the user paid her for one month, but she asked for two, June and July.

“Every month, I usually go visit my family for a few days, my parents live about 2–3 hours away and need help with some personal stuff. During those trips, since it’s my fault I’m not at home, I’ve never reduced her pay,” the user wrote.

But, this time, it was a long break. She didn’t visit the house at all until June 23. The house help insists she deserves full pay for both months. The user feels anxious and doesn’t want conflict. However, the user also struggles financially as their mother sends them money and advises against paying for June.

The user doesn’t wish to be unfair but is unsure how to explain it without hurting the househelp. She works 30 minutes daily and has other homes to manage.

“So… am I wrong here? Am I misunderstanding something or overthinking it? How do I even talk to her about this gently without making things worse?” the user wrote while asking for advice.

Social media reactions Reddit users advised generously. Most of them believe the househelp should be paid.

“She would have been counting on this money since she was supposed to be working in June. She also might not have been able to find alternate work since it was last minute that you took off,” wrote one user.

Another user commented, “You should pay for June since she was employed at your place and work didnt happen since you were unavailable. Think of it as a retention payment, since you did not fire her when you left for home, and she kept the slot available for you when you returned.”

“She told you she won't be there in May and arranged for a substitute maid. That implied that she would be back in June. Since you left in June, yes, she absolutely deserves the June salary,” another user wrote.