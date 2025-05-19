Not IPO, everyone's eyeing the Vishal Mega Mart security guard job — India's latest meme obsession explained

Vishal Mega Mart security guard job: Forget the retail chain Vishal Mega Mart's initial public offerings (IPO); the hottest ticket in India right now, at least according to the internet, is a security guard position at Vishal Mega Mart.

Advertisement

Unless you've been completely detached from social media, or are living under a rock, you might have come across how the "Vishal Mega Mart Security Guard Job" trend has taken social media by storm, flooding Instagram, X and Facebook with hilarious memes and reels.

Some posts even compared the job selection process to coveted exams like UPSC, NEET-UG, or IIT-JEE, which are known to be one of the difficult exams in the country.

Advertisement

From Phira Hera Pheri's most popular character Babu Bhaiya to Apple CEO, US President being drawn into the Vishal Mega Mart security guard job craze, netizens have gone gaga.

Read More

And, the fun does not stop right there. Some memes even feature Vishal Mega Mart's security guard job on the highest pedestal in terms of the difficulty of securing a job. Advertisement

Vishal Mega Mart security guard job So what is the hullabaloo about?

The craze, which has now crept up on your social media feeds was triggered by a large-scale hiring campaign by Vishal Mega Mart.

According to an Instagram post, Vishal Mega Mart conducted an exam for the post of security guards at its outlets, which included questions on current affairs, English, and the local language. The selection process also involved a medical test and a physical fitness assessment. Advertisement

Moreover, candidates with previous experience in security, shooting training, or martial arts were given preference. The viral post further claimed that only the top one per cent of the test takers cracked the exam.

‘Ek hi sapna – Vishal Mega Mart security guard’ As news about the Vishal Mega Mart security guard job spread, the internet did what it does best — making hilarious memes of the situation.

Also Read | IPL 2025: Memes rip into Chennai Super Kings after it loses to SRH