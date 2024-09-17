Not Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s happiness depends a lot on King Charles: Royal Family historian explains how

Prince Harry celebrated his 40th birthday in California, reflecting on his past as a Royal and his strained family relationships. Living with Meghan Markle and their children, he expresses enthusiasm for the future, aiming to create a better world while missing support from his father, King Charles.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated17 Sep 2024, 10:39 AM IST
Not Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s happiness depends a lot on King Charles: Royal Family historian explains how REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo
Not Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s happiness depends a lot on King Charles: Royal Family historian explains how REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo(REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo)

On September 15, Prince Harry celebrated his 40th birthday in California, far from his previous life in the British Royal Family. Ten years ago, he was a working Royal, had just finished his military service and launched the successful Invictus Games in London. Back then, his father, now King Charles, was by his side, often praising his achievements.

Today, Harry lives in the United States with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children, Archie, aged five, and Lilibet, aged three.

Also Read | Prince Harry is ₹84 crore richer after turning 40; here’s how

While he enjoys walks on the beach and casual dinners with friends in Montecito, his relationships with his father and brother, Prince William, are reportedly strained.

This tension grew after Harry's Netflix series and the release of his memoir, which many believe widened the rift within the royal family.

Also Read | No royal wants to be king or queen, says Britain’s Prince Harry

Royal historian Dr. Tessa Dunlop believes that Harry would be happier if his father showed more support."Service, then and now, makes Harry happy. The big difference is ten years ago Harry had his Dad by his side. 'Well done, darling boy' was Charles's response to Harry's first Invictus performance," she told the Mirror.

"Nowadays, the Prince is a seasoned performer, but I suspect he'd be far happier if his father was still cheering him from the sidelines. A landmark birthday is always a good place to start. Fingers crossed the King found the time to reach out to his son on his birthday of all days," she added.

Prince Harry at 40

As he turns 40, Prince Harry is enthusiastic about the future. He has told the BBC that, although he felt anxious upon reaching 30, he now looks forward to this new chapter in his life and aims to continue doing good in the world.

Also Read | Royal Family fans not impressed as William, Kate wish Harry on birthday

He also believes that becoming a father to two delightful children has transformed his perspective and made him more dedicated to creating a better world.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Sep 2024, 10:39 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsNot Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s happiness depends a lot on King Charles: Royal Family historian explains how

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Motors

    969.15
    10:46 AM | 17 SEP 2024
    -19 (-1.92%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    293.75
    10:46 AM | 17 SEP 2024
    1.25 (0.43%)

    Bandhan Bank

    207.35
    10:46 AM | 17 SEP 2024
    2.2 (1.07%)

    Tata Steel

    153.15
    10:46 AM | 17 SEP 2024
    -1.05 (-0.68%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Nuvoco Vistas Corporation

    375.85
    10:43 AM | 17 SEP 2024
    25.05 (7.14%)

    Mahanagar Gas

    1,936.65
    10:43 AM | 17 SEP 2024
    117.7 (6.47%)

    Indraprastha Gas

    561.60
    10:43 AM | 17 SEP 2024
    31.25 (5.89%)

    Doms Industries

    2,953.60
    10:43 AM | 17 SEP 2024
    157.8 (5.64%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,970.00-150.00
      Chennai
      73,280.0020.00
      Delhi
      73,330.00-2,085.00
      Kolkata
      73,290.00-2,460.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue