‘Not propaganda': Indian expat's ‘rents eat your salary' in Dubai video goes viral

Dubai is often portrayed as the ultimate upgrade—towering skyscrapers, tax-free salaries and a lifestyle that looks effortless on social media. But an Indian expat’s recent Instagram reel is challenging that polished narrative, offering a more layered account of what life in the emirate can really look like.

“This is not a propaganda video against Dubai, but I’m gonna de-influence you from moving here,” the man says at the start of the video, which has since resonated with thousands of viewers, particularly young Indians weighing the idea of working overseas.

The expat, who moved to Dubai two years ago, says he arrived with expectations shaped largely by what he saw online. “All I knew was what the internet told me — the lifestyle, the exposure, the chance to do something better. And that’s all true,” he admits. “But no one really mentions the other part.”

That “other part”, according to him, is the less glamorous reality that doesn’t usually make it to Instagram reels. He speaks about the frustration of job hunting in a highly competitive market, describing the experience as “applying to 20 jobs just to be ghosted by all of them.”

Rising living costs are another major concern he flags. “Rents would eat your salary alive,” he says, adding that everyday life in the city often comes with surprise expenses. “Just when you think you’re budgeting well, you’re slapped with a 200 dirhams parking fine.”

Beyond finances, the video also touches on the emotional strain many expats quietly deal with. “You’ll watch people casually spending your monthly income over one dinner, while you’re working full time trying to save some money,” he explains. “You come home after a long day feeling like you haven’t done enough.”

For Indian viewers, especially those considering relocating for better opportunities, this part of the video has struck a nerve. The contrast between visible wealth and personal financial pressure is a reality many migrants experience but rarely discuss openly.

However, the expat is careful not to paint Dubai as a cautionary tale alone. He also speaks about moments that make the struggle feel worthwhile. “Then there are days that make complete sense,” he says, pointing to small but meaningful joys—“treating yourself to a nice brunch,” meeting people from “so many different cultures,” and the comfort of being able to walk safely at “2am with your family.”

His message ultimately lands somewhere between ambition and realism. “You realise that there’s a price for growth, and the price is getting out of your comfort zone,” he concludes. “The pressure never really stops, but neither does the thrill.”

Internet reacts A user commented, “So well articulated..honestly moving to any country takes courage.”

Another user wrote, “After 33 years in Dubai it’s important to know that like the worlds top ranked cities. New York, London, Tokyo this is a 2 income couple city. Spend one income and (try) to save the other.”

“Welcome to Dubai Habibi. Well articulated the facts lesser known,” the third user wrote.

“If only more people were honest,” the fourth user wrote on Instagram.

A user asked in the comments section, “Is 343K AED annual salary good enough to make a move ? Like what could be the savings potential ?”