‘Not proud’: Soham Parekh confesses to moonlighting in multiple US startups, cites ‘financial struggles’

Indian tech professional Soham Parekh, accused of defrauding several U.S. companies by working multiple jobs simultaneously, has admitted to the allegations.

Appearing on a TBPN show, Parekh confessed that he misled employers about his location and employment status, acknowledging that he held several positions at once.

He said he is “not proud of his actions” but explained “dire financial hardship drove him to make those decisions”.

“I don’t think anyone enjoys working 140 hours a week, but I had to do it because of financial conditions,” he explained.

“I did what I had to do to get out of a tough situation,” he said, adding that while he takes full responsibility, the experience was far from something he wanted or enjoyed.

“I was determined to change my situation, and I took action to help myself through it.”

Addressing claims about junior developers hired under him, he added, “That’s simply not true.”

In a series of posts on X, Suhail Doshi, co-founder and former CEO of Mixpanel, labelled Soham Parekh a "scammer," claiming he misled multiple companies. Doshi said Parekh was briefly employed at one of his firms last year but was dismissed within the first week after his “scam” was discovered.

He also mentioned that he had tried to warn Parekh about moonlighting, but the warning “clearly didn't work,” as Parekh allegedly continued to work for several startups simultaneously.

Several tech CEOs have accused Soham Parekh of misleading multiple U.S. startups by accepting positions while working remotely from India without disclosure. To date, more than six company leaders have come forward, sharing how they had to terminate Parekh’s employment after discovering he was “moonlighting” across several roles simultaneously.