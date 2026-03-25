‘Not Rishi Sunak’s wife, not Narayana Murthy’s daughter’: Akshata Murty on finding her own identity

Akshata Murty, often introduced through her powerful family connections, is reframing how she sees herself—rejecting labels tied to legacy and instead grounding her identity in values, authenticity and impact.

In a candid podcast conversation with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, Murty made it clear that she does not view herself through the lens of being “a successful man’s daughter” or “a prime minister’s wife.” Instead, she places emphasis on building a sense of self that is independent, intentional and rooted in contribution.

“My validation comes from genuinely having impact,” she said, underscoring a belief that identity should be earned through action rather than inherited through association.

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Murty outlined three core values that shape her worldview—compassion, curiosity and personal integrity. Of these, she highlighted integrity as being “authentic to who I am,” regardless of external expectations or pressures. In a world where public figures are often moulded by perception, her insistence on authenticity signals a conscious resistance to conforming to predefined roles.

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Her remarks come amid ongoing conversations around legacy and identity, particularly for those from influential families. Murty acknowledged her background, but stressed that she does not want it to be the only lens through which she is seen.

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She also spoke about navigating life between India and the United Kingdom, describing herself as a “living bridge”—a phrase she attributes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The idea, she explained, reflects her connection to both countries.

Murty said she feels “incredibly at home in India” and proud of her heritage, while also being deeply committed to her life and family in the UK. “A bridge connects two places without belonging exclusively to either,” she noted.

At the same time, she emphasised the importance of making independent choices. Murty said she has always tried to stand on her “own two feet,” taking professional decisions separate from her parents’ success. She also described her heritage as “non-negotiable,” something she would not change to fit into public life.

Alongside Akshata Murty’s remarks on identity, the conversation also saw Rishi Sunak and Nikhil Kamath reflect on politics, education and the future of work.