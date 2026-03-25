‘Not Rishi Sunak’s wife, not Narayana Murthy’s daughter’: Akshata Murty on finding her own identity

Akshata Murty, often introduced through her powerful family connections, is reframing how she sees herself—rejecting labels tied to legacy and instead grounding her identity in values, authenticity and impact.

In a candid podcast conversation with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, Murty made it clear that she does not view herself through the lens of being “a successful man’s daughter” or “a prime minister’s wife.” Instead, she places emphasis on building a sense of self that is independent, intentional and rooted in contribution.

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“My validation comes from genuinely having impact,” she said, underscoring a belief that identity should be earned through action rather than inherited through association.

Also Read | Nikhil Kamath teases next podcast with Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata Murty

Murty outlined three core values that shape her worldview—compassion, curiosity and personal integrity. Of these, she highlighted integrity as being “authentic to who I am,” regardless of external expectations or pressures. In a world where public figures are often moulded by perception, her insistence on authenticity signals a conscious resistance to conforming to predefined roles.

Watch the episode here:

Her remarks come amid ongoing conversations around legacy and identity, particularly for those from influential families. Murty acknowledged her background, but stressed that she does not want it to be the only lens through which she is seen.

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Also Read | Kannada banter steals show in Nikhil Kamath’s podcast with Rishi Sunak

She also spoke about navigating life between India and the United Kingdom, describing herself as a “living bridge”—a phrase she attributes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The idea, she explained, reflects her connection to both countries.

Murty said she feels “incredibly at home in India” and proud of her heritage, while also being deeply committed to her life and family in the UK. “A bridge connects two places without belonging exclusively to either,” she noted.

At the same time, she emphasised the importance of making independent choices. Murty said she has always tried to stand on her “own two feet,” taking professional decisions separate from her parents’ success. She also described her heritage as “non-negotiable,” something she would not change to fit into public life.

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Alongside Akshata Murty’s remarks on identity, the conversation also saw Rishi Sunak and Nikhil Kamath reflect on politics, education and the future of work.

Sunak spoke about his journey into public life, saying it was shaped less by ambition and more by early experiences. Growing up in Southampton, where his parents worked as a doctor and a pharmacist, he said delivering medicines to patients as a teenager showed him how individuals can make a real difference in their communities.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.