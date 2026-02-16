Not roses, but ₹25,000 worth of chocolates ordered on Instamart reveal new Valentine's Day trends

Quick-commerce platform Instamart reported an exceptionally strong build-up to Valentine’s Day this year, signalling how early planning and premium gifting are redefining the occasion. In the week leading up to 14 February, Valentine’s-related searches and high-end gifting on the platform jumped tenfold, as shoppers moved beyond last-minute buys to more deliberate expressions of affection.

Roses, heart-shaped chocolates and curated hampers dominated early searches, while categories such as jewellery, greeting cards and plush toys recorded growth of up to 10x compared to last year. The data points to a clear shift away from impulse purchases towards thoughtfully assembled gift baskets, reflecting changing expectations around Valentine’s Day celebrations.

Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan explains the logic behind his Swiggy, Naagin investment

What stood out even more was how gifting took precedence over self-shopping. On Valentine’s Day itself, nearly half of all orders were placed as ‘Orders for Others’ (OFO), meaning every second cart was delivered directly to someone else. The trend underlined Valentine’s Day’s position as one of the biggest gifting-led moments on the platform, driven by convenience and same-day delivery.

The momentum peaked as the day unfolded. Just before noon on 14 February, chocolate orders surged to an all-time high, with the platform recording 1,042 orders per minute. Shoppers gravitated towards premium assortments—dark, nutty, fruity and mixed varieties—often adding multiple items to a single cart. The most expensive order of the day came from Kolkata, where a customer spent more than ₹25,000 on premium chocolates and curated gift packs, with Hyderabad and Delhi also reporting high-value Valentine’s carts.

Also Read | How Delhi is preparing for AI Impact Summit 2026? Check details here

Flowers and keepsakes followed closely. Searches for roses climbed tenfold compared to the previous week, while Teddy Day proved especially popular, with teddy bear orders rising 568% year-on-year. Soft toys, once considered secondary gifts, emerged as centrepieces, frequently bundled with chocolates and cakes.

Beyond traditional romance, Valentine’s Week also saw strong demand for personal indulgence. Beauty, bath and body products featured prominently in large-value carts. A shopper in Cuttack placed a single makeup order worth over ₹15,000, while another in Surat kicked off Valentine’s Day just after midnight with a bath and body purchase exceeding ₹10,000—highlighting how self-care has become part of modern celebrations.

The sexual wellness category also recorded a sharp rise, reflecting evolving comfort levels and a broader definition of intimacy around Valentine’s Day. City-wise, Bengaluru led overall gifting volumes, followed by Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai.