The Internet Movie Database (IMDb) has released the list of the top actors in India for the year 2024. Triptii Dimri grabbed the top spot with back-to-back hit films such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Bad Newz.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan ranked first on the list last year after delivering three of his career's biggest hits: Pathaan, Jawaan, and Dunki. However, this year, he slipped to number four with no major releases or announcements.

Deepika Padukone is ranked second in the IMDb Top 10 Most Popular Indian Stars of 2024. She has appeared in three movies, including Fighter, Singham Again, and Kalki 2898 AD. The actress recently welcomed a baby girl with her husband, Ranveer Singh.

Third on the list is Ishaan Khatter. The actor who made his debut in the Dharma film Dhadak featured in the international TV series The Perfect Couple alongside Nicole Kidman this year.

Shah Rukh Khan grabbed the fourth spot, whereas actress Sobhita Dhulipala ranked fifth. The Made in Heaven actress made her Hollywood debut this year with Monkey Man and is currently in the news due to her wedding with the Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya.

Next on the list is Sharvari Wagh, who released three films this year, including Munjya, Maharaj, and Vedaa. She also received IMDb’s Breakout Star STARmeter Award.

Aishwarya Rai ranked seventh on the IMDb list, indicating her popularity over the decades. Her last film was Ponniyin Selvan, which was well-received by the audience.

One of the highest-paid actresses in South India, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, grabbed the eighth spot on the list. The actress was part of the series Citadel. Apart from her work, she is very active on social media, giving her life updates and interacting with her fans.

