A Maharashtra man ‘came back to life’ last month after the ambulance hit a speed breaker in Kolhapur. 65-year-old Pandurang Ulpe eventually walked home from the hospital this week — a fortnight after his ‘dead body’ was heading home for last rites.

“When we were bringing his ‘body’ home from the hospital, the ambulance passed over a speed breaker and we noticed that there was a movement in his fingers,” his wife told PTI.

The Kasaba-Bawada resident had been rushed to a private hospital on December 16 after suffering a heart attack. He was declared dead by doctors after arrival and an ambulance began the homeward journey with his body. Neighbours and relatives had already gathered at his home upon hearing the news and preparations for his last rites were underway.

The vehicle was immediately divered to another hospital and Ulpe was soon admitted for intensive care. A family member confirmed that he had undergone an angioplasty during a two week stay at the hospital before being discharged earlier this week.

Somewhat shockingly, this does not seem to be an isolated incident — with a nearly identical case being reported from Haryana exactly a year ago. The ‘late’ Darshan Singh Brar was resurrected after the ambulance hit a pothole while heading for his funeral in Haryana.

According to a Times of India report that in turn quoted NDTV, his grandson had noticed movement in his hand and realised that he had a heartbeat. The ambulance was quickly redirected to the nearest hospital — where doctors contradiction their earlier declaration and confirmed his status among the living. The elderly patient was reportedly undergoing treatment at a hospital in Karnal while his family hoped for a full recovery.

“We had informed our relatives and other local residents who knew him and they had already gathered to mourn his passing. A tent had been set up and food had also been arranged for the mourners. We had also got wood for the cremation,” one of his grandsons had told NDTV at the time.