Not so rosy, pathetic work culture, no facilities: Psychologist’s viral video shatters myth of dream govt jobs

For decades, government jobs in India have been romanticised as the ultimate career goal- stability, benefits, and prestige all rolled into one. However, a recent video by Ekaatmya, a counselling psychologist, has sparked an intense debate online after she tore down the illusion with her raw and emotional testimony.

In a now-viral Instagram video, Ekaatmya can be seen breaking down in tears while a text overlay reads: “What being in a government job looks like.” Alongside, she shared a hard-hitting note about her experience of working in a government setup.

“My journey in a Govt setup has been devastating for me and my mental health! I never shared it! But today I guess it’s enough! My authentic self wants to come out and scream! My self-respect wants to scream!” she wrote.

“Pathetic work culture… no respect for employees” Ekaatmya alleged that behind the supposed glamour of a government posting lies a toxic environment that drained her professionally and personally. She listed shocking conditions that she says she faced on the job:

Pathetic work culture and lack of respect for employees

Harassment and overburdening of staff

Rampant patriarchy

No basic facilities — “Sometimes I am cleaning and mopping myself,” she claimed

Broken doors, non-functional computer labs, no canteens

No space for counselling, forcing her to counsel students on stairs and corridors Despite being recruited as a counselling psychologist, she alleged that most of her time was consumed by exam duties and substitution periods, leaving little to no scope for the actual work she was trained for.

“I am a psychologist, but it took a toll on my mental health”

Perhaps the most heartbreaking part of her testimony is the irony she pointed out:

“I am a psychologist but it took a toll on my mental health! Such toxic people and environment! And oh—you don’t get to do your job, which is counselling, at all!”

She added that there has been “no growth since the time I entered” and in fact, her career graph only declined.

“Come and live one day in my life”

Challenging the common notion that a government job is the “best” one can aspire for, Ekaatmya wrote:

“People say, ‘Oh it’s a govt job, ye toh best hai!’ Seriously? Come and see and live one day in my life and you will come to know!”

Internet reacts The video has resonated with thousands, especially young professionals who’ve faced similar struggles in government or institutional jobs. While some sympathised with her courage to speak up, others pointed out how systemic issues like red tape, neglect, and toxic hierarchies continue to plague India’s government offices.

A user wrote, “I joined 5 months ago and totally agree with you. this is not the life I expected.”

“My sister is in private school. Overburdened with work, stress and with very basic facilities and salary,” another user wrote.

“I am a govt employee in kerala... i love my job my colleagues my kids.. may be its the place u r in .. if u r not happy cant u take a transfer? be proud that u earned a place in the govt sector,” the third user wrote.

“More power to you! People rarely see the reality of government schools. Teachers are overburdened beyond measure. Along with teaching, they’re expected to handle endless clerical and technical work. In government schools, a teacher’s role stretches far beyond the classroom, they’re asked to do everything from fixing drainage issues to uploading results on clunky government websites that don’t even work properly without multiple attempts. My mother is a primary government school teacher, and every day I see the challenges she faces when all she truly wants is to teach and shape young minds,” the fourth user wrote.