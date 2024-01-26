Which is the most searched country for travel in 2024? No, it is not Thailand or Vietnam, but Japan! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Airbnb has recently announced its projections for 2024 as the year of global exploration and the list of trending international destinations will completely blow your mind.

Though the top 24 list features some usual suspects like Paris, Milan Rome, many destinations are not specifically considered as top tourist spots.

As per Airbnb, “The first stop on the 2024 world tour is Japan, where guests are seeking the unique blend of tradition and modernity in Japan – seeing Tokyo, Osaka, and Kyoto all appear among the most trending destinations for travel in the new year."

“Whereas Paris – known as city of love – will host the Olympic Games this year, and it is considered more attractive than ever, with searches for 26th July – 11 August 2024 increasing by over seven times compared to the year prior."

The report also cited that, there is a 136% surge in searches for Brazil for Carnival Weekend in Rio de Janeiro.

Here are the top 24 trending tourist destinations for 2024: Indianapolis, Indiana

Warsaw, Poland

Osaka, Japan

Kyoto, Japan

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Marrakesh, Morocco

Salvador, Brazil

Paris, France

Düsseldorf, Germany

Puerto del Carmen, Canary Islands, Spain

Melbourne, Australia

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lille, France

Stockholm, Sweden

Tokyo, Japan

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy

Milan, Italy

Rome, Italy

Maceió, Brazil

Dallas, Texas

Mexico City, Mexico

Colorado Springs, United States

Nassau, The Bahamas

According to Airbnb, certain destinations witnessed heightened search activity in the first three quarters of 2023 compared to the same period in 2024. The countries experiencing the most significant increases include Japan, Taiwan, Albania, Singapore, Finland, United Arab Emirates, Curaçao, Aruba, Thailand, and Guatemala.

“Due to its captivating landscapes, rich history, and culinary delights, Japan is topping the trending list again. Its affordability, enhanced by the weak Yen, has also contributed to Japan searches increasing by more than three times year-on-year on Airbnb."



