‘Not the guy from Coldplay’: Andy Byron namesake's hilarious post clarifies he ‘makes videos for big screens, not...’

In a hilarious LinkedIn post, Astronomer CEO Andy Byron's namesake clarified that he is not the Andy who was caught “cheating” on his wife at a Coldplay concert.

The namesake also changed his LinkedIn bio to “NOT THE GUY FROM THE COLDPLAY GIG” to let anyone who lands on his page know.

The Astronomer CEO was seen in a compromising moment with his head of HR, Kristin Cabot, on a “Kiss Cam” video at a Coldplay concert in Boston. He reportedly issued a statement acknowledging the incident.

Here's what the namesake's viral LinkedIn post said: After likely being confused for the Astronomer CEO way too many times, Andy not only changed his LinkedIn bio to all CAPS but also made a hilarious post.

Sharing a news article detailing the Coldplay incident, Andy wrote: “No, this isn't me. I wouldn't be caught dead at a Coldplay concert...”

“I'm the Andy Byron who makes videos for big screens, not the one who gets caught on them,” he joked.

Andy also attempted to promote his business while he was at it. “If you want to make video content that goes viral for the right reasons, let's connect,” he wrote, adding the link to his website.

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron's ‘apology’ statement: Andy Byron, CEO of Astronomer, and Kristin Cabot, the company’s head of HR, were seen together on the jumbotron, locked in a close embrace. As the camera lingered on them, both quickly pulled apart and attempted to shield their faces, sparking a frenzy of online speculation.

Soon after the video went viral, a statement, allegedly from the Astronomer CEO, started circulating online. Here's what it said:

"I want to acknowledge the moment that's been circulating online, and the disappointment it's caused.

What was supposed to be a night of music and joy turned into a deeply personal mistake playing out on a very public stage. I want to sincerely apologize to my wife, my family, and the team at Astronomer. You deserve better from me as a partner, as a father, and as a leader.

This is not who I want to be or how I want to represent the company I helped build. I'm taking time to reflect, to take accountability, and to figure out the next steps, personally and professionally. I ask for privacy as I navigate that process.

I also want to express how troubling it is that what should have been a private moment became public without my consent. I respect artists and entertainers, but I hope we can all think more deeply about the impact of turning someone else's life into a spectacle.fi

As a friend once sang: 'Lights will guide you home, and ignite your bones, and I will try to fix you."