Nothing 3a phone advertisement starts social media discussion, ‘Costs zero bucks to be honest’

On March 4, Nothing launched the Phone (3a) series in India, introducing the Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro. The company is entering the AI-powered smartphone market and aims to redefine user interaction.

Co-founder Akis Evangelidis emphasised that AI would transform smartphones beyond just hardware improvements. He has criticised the current “specs race” where brands focus on features without clear innovation. Instead of isolated AI tools, Nothing plans to integrate AI deeply into the user experience, making smartphones more intuitive rather than just more powerful.

Meanwhile, its advertisement has gained appreciation.

“It’s a world of intense marketing, where you see on an avg 5000 ads everyday, every brand screaming “Buy me”, this ad is appreciable. Being honest, is always refreshing. Smartphones are essential, they shouldn't define our existence. Good work,” wrote one social media user.

“In a world oversaturated with ads, authenticity stands out. A smartphone should be a tool, not an identity. Refreshing to see a brand embrace honesty in marketing,” wrote another.

“Good job done by @nothingindia team. It costs zero bucks to be honest. And you did you. Love it,” came from another.

“This ad is really attracting viewers to their product,” posted another.

“Smartphones were quite boring until UK-based start-up Nothing entered the market, and phone makers are confused about how to use AI," said Akis Evangelidis, the co-founder of Nothing.

“The market is confused in terms of what the end game is… But we think the opportunity is much bigger than just camera features," Evangelidis added.

Nothing phone features Nothing claims that the Phone (3a) can charge 50% in 19 minutes and fully charge in under an hour. It supports 50W wired fast charging and 7.5W reverse wired charging. The device comes with a 5,000mAh battery.

