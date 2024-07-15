Djokovic’s defeat from Carlos Alcaraz leaves Amitabh Bachchan disappointed: ‘It was depressing to see…’

Amitabh Bachchan recently expressed his disappointment after world-famous tennis superstar Novak Djokovic lost Wimbledon final to Carlos Alcaraz

First Published15 Jul 2024, 01:33 PM IST
Actor Amitabh Bachchan expressed disappointment with Novak Djokovic's defeat.
Actor Amitabh Bachchan expressed disappointment with Novak Djokovic’s defeat.(PTI)

Carlos Alcaraz's victory against 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic helped the 21-year-old retain his title on Sunday. Alcaraz's victory was a major disappointment for Djokovic and his fans. Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan also expressed his reaction after his favourite tennis player, Djokovic, lost the final match.

In a social media post, the Kalki star wrote that watching his favourite Djokovic's defeat “was depressing.” However, he maintained that he lost “to a young player of some brilliance.”

“T 5072 - SPAIN must be in celebration tonight .. Alcaraz of Spain, wins Wimbledon ; and Spain wins the EURO 24 , beating England 2-1 .. My favorite Djokovic lost , so it was depressing .. but he lost to a young player of some brilliance , Carlos Alcaraz .. but generous in defeat,” wrote Amitabh Bachchan on X.

The octogenarian Bollywood superstar regularly follows sports and matches, including cricket, tennis and football. Despite being a sports buff, Amitabh Bachchan.

The internet was impressed with Amitabh Bachchan's passion for sports as several social media users applauded the senior actor for his love for different games.

“Love your spirit and enthusiasm to follow sports so keenly, Sir. This kind of passion keeps one agile,” wrote a social media user on the post.

“Sir, I am die-hard NOVAK DJOKOVIC fan since 2006 but I was disappointed & simultaneously too much optimistic abt his Olympic Chances of GOLD 🥇 in Paris. We always proud to say ourselves Novak Djokovic Fan,” commented another fan.

Amitabh Bachchan was recently spotted attending Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding ceremony. The Bollywood legend is also winning applause for his performance as Ashwatthama in Kalki 2898 AD movie.

Several photos of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's ‘Shubh Ashirwad’ ceremony showed Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan sharing a heartwarming moment with another legend Rajinikanth.

Superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth, two legends of Indian cinema, rekindled their bond at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Viral photos and videos from the event showcase a poignant moment where Rajinikanth, approached Amitabh Bachchan with the intention of touching his feet as a mark of respect.

