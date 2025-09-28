Novelist Amitav Ghosh enjoys Bengali feast cooked by Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee ahead of Durga Puja: See pic

As Durga Puja approaches, renowned novelist Amitav Ghosh treated his followers to a delightful glimpse of a unique pre-festival celebration in Boston. Sharing an image on Instagram, Ghosh revealed he had enjoyed a sumptuous Bengali feast, lovingly prepared by Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee, who is widely celebrated for his research in economics as well as his culinary expertise.

Describing the spread, Ghosh called it “an incredibly delicious paté of potol/parwal (pointed gourd); methi begun (eggplant with fenugreek leaves); lauer ghonto (bottle gourd); kolai/urad dal; tok (chutney) of tomatillo; and much else. Scrumptious!” The picture accompanying his post shows Banerjee standing in kitchen, holding two large bowls, ready to serve the dishes.

Durga Puja, celebrated across India and the Bengali diaspora worldwide, is marked by elaborate rituals, artistic displays, and, of course, rich food. Traditional dishes such as lauer ghonto, methi begun, and various chutneys are staples of the festive table, and Banerjee’s preparation provided a nostalgic link to these cherished flavours.

Fans and followers of both Ghosh and Banerjee were quick to comment on the post, praising the fusion of literary, academic, and culinary excellence. For many, this Boston-Bengali dinner is an inspiring example of how festival traditions can be maintained and celebrated far from home, keeping the essence of Durga Puja alive even across continents.

Here's how social media users reacted: A user wrote: "This looks amazing. Friends who make you home-cooked meals are truly to be cherished."

Another said: "I did not realize he also has a cookbook! Yes to Bengali food. Where is my invite?"

A third user said: "This looks like a solid recipe for success."