November School Holidays 2025: When will schools be closed this month? List of key dates across states

Following a festive October, November 2025 will feature a few notable regional and national holidays for students across India. Although the month has comparatively fewer holidays, it comprises several important cultural and state observances. Key occasions such as Guru Nanak Jayanti, Kartik Purnima, and Children’s Day are also scheduled in November and many schools are likely to remain closed on these days.

School holiday: A look at key dates November 1 On November 1, 2025, several Indian states will observe significant events and weather-related alerts. Chhattisgarh celebrates its State Foundation Day, with banks remaining open for public transactions. Karnataka marks Kannada Rajyotsava (State Formation Day) through flag hoisting and cultural programs across the state.

Meanwhile, Odisha remains on high alert due to Cyclone Montha and heavy rainfall until October 30, 2025, with possible extension as the IMD has issued red alerts and urged parents to monitor updates, according to reports. Telangana is also expected to face Cyclone Montha’s impact with heavy rain likely on November 1, and authorities may reportedly extend school closures depending on conditions.

In Haryana, the state’s formation is celebrated annually on November 1, 2025, marking its creation in 1966. The day is observed with cultural programmes and official events that highlight Haryana’s heritage and development. Schools and government offices in the state generally remain closed on this occasion.

November 5 Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Birth Anniversary (Guru Nanak Jayanti) falls on November 5, 2025 and is observed in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, and other states. Also known as Prakash Utsav or Guru Purab, the festival commemorates the 556th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism. Celebrations include kirtans, langars, and processions at Gurudwaras, and schools in Sikh-majority regions typically remain closed.

November 9 Uttarakhand Foundation Day on November 9, 2025 marks the state’s creation in 2000, following its separation from Uttar Pradesh. Referred to as “Dev Bhumi", the day highlights Uttarakhand’s spiritual and cultural traditions through various public events and programs. Government offices, schools across the state generally remain closed.

Key events in November

November 14 Children’s Day is observed nationwide on November 14, 2025 in honour of Jawaharlal Nehru’s birth anniversary. The day focuses on children’s well-being, education, and happiness. While schools usually remain open, they organise special programs, cultural activities, and fun events for students.

November 15 Jharkhand Foundation Day falls on November 15, 2025, commemorating the state’s formation in 2000 under the Bihar Reorganisation Act. The day also honors Birsa Munda, the tribal freedom fighter. Schools and government offices in Jharkhand remain closed on this day.