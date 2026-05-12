Now, Sudha Murty backs PM Modi’s call to curb fuel use amid shock from West Asia: 'Important for nation’s resilience’

Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty on Monday expressed support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal urging citizens to reduce fuel consumption and depend less on imported goods amid disruptions caused by the ongoing West Asia crisis.

In a post on X, Murty welcomed the Prime Minister’s suggestions on conserving fuel and increasing the use of virtual meetings.

“I welcome our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji’s suggestion to citizens regarding the judicial use of fuel and the adoption of virtual meetings whenever possible. In light of the current supply chain disruptions caused by the West Asia crisis, such steps are important for our nation’s resilience,” she wrote.

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why is Sudha Murty supporting PM Modi's call to reduce fuel consumption? ⌵ Sudha Murty supports PM Modi's call to reduce fuel consumption due to supply chain disruptions caused by the West Asia crisis, emphasizing that such steps are crucial for the nation's resilience. 2 What measures is PM Modi suggesting to reduce the burden on national resources? ⌵ PM Modi is urging citizens to minimize unnecessary expenditure involving foreign exchange, reduce fuel consumption by using public transport or carpooling, and prioritize virtual meetings over physical ones. 3 How does the West Asia crisis impact India's fuel prices and imports? ⌵ The West Asia crisis disrupts global supply chains and increases international oil prices, leading to higher fuel costs and import expenses for India, which is heavily dependent on oil imports. 4 What alternatives to fuel consumption are being promoted in India? ⌵ Alternatives being promoted include using public transport, electric buses, carpooling, and prioritizing virtual meetings and work-from-home arrangements to reduce the reliance on petrol and diesel. 5 What other economic measures has PM Modi suggested in light of the West Asia crisis? ⌵ PM Modi has also suggested postponing non-essential foreign travel and gold purchases, reducing edible oil consumption, and promoting locally made products to decrease dependence on imports and conserve foreign exchange.

Her remarks came shortly after PM Modi, while addressing an event in Vadodara, urged citizens to minimise unnecessary expenditure involving foreign exchange and adopt measures that could reduce pressure on national resources.

Sudha Murty’s Earlier Parliament Remarks Resurface Murty’s latest reaction has also brought renewed attention to her earlier remarks in Parliament on rising fuel prices and the global energy crisis.

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Also Read | After WFH, Modi suggests schools to opt for online classes amid West Asia crisis

A video of the Rajya Sabha MP speaking in the House while Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri looked on had gone viral on social media last month.

Addressing concerns over increasing fuel costs, Murty had argued that the issue was linked to global developments rather than domestic decisions.

“Everybody talks about gas cylinder price rise, but we never started the war, we did not ask for a petrol price rise,” she had said.

“India didn’t start the war, and fuel price rises are affecting the whole world, not just India,” she added.

Murty had also appealed to people to look at the issue in a broader geopolitical context and urged public understanding.

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“We should be considerate about why the prices have gone up,” she said in the House.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by the government amid the global energy crisis, she added, “I understand the difficulties of our Petroleum Minister.”

Also Read | WFH advisory: Why PM Modi urged Indians to stay indoors amid West Asia crisis

Linked Global Crisis To Supply Chain Disruptions During her speech in Parliament, Murty also referred to the impact of geopolitical tensions on fuel supply chains and infrastructure.

“If the pipelines are damaged in Iran, we cannot repair it,” she said.

“I request everyone to understand the situation,” she added.

Her comments had triggered widespread debate online, with many social media users discussing the impact of international conflicts on India’s fuel prices and imports.

PM Modi’s Appeal Amid West Asia Crisis

Speaking in Vadodara on Monday, PM Modi said India was facing challenges due to rising prices of imported goods and disruptions in global supply chains caused by the conflict in West Asia.

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“Today, too, there is a need for all of us to come together and fulfil our responsibility to reduce the burden on the country's resources,” the Prime Minister said.

He urged citizens to reduce the use of petrol and diesel wherever possible and encouraged the use of public transport, electric buses and carpooling.

“I appeal to every citizen of my country to reduce the use of petrol-diesel as much as possible,” he said.

Also Read | OMCs absorb ₹1,000 cr daily losses to hold fuel prices steady amid Iran war

The Prime Minister also suggested prioritising virtual meetings and work-from-home arrangements in both government and private offices.

PM Modi further appealed to people to reduce dependence on imported products and postpone non-essential spending involving foreign exchange, including gold purchases and overseas travel.

Also Read | Why PM Modi asked Indians to avoid buying gold and what it means for prices

“A huge amount of the country's money also goes abroad on gold imports,” he said while urging citizens to postpone buying gold until the situation normalises.

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He also reiterated his “Vocal for Local” push and encouraged people to support locally made products instead of imported goods.

The Prime Minister had made a similar appeal during an event in Telangana on Sunday as well.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.