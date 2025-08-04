Now, UK battles paan spitting. Viral video shows red stains on dustbins, pavements in Harrow, London

Chewing tobacco was once primarily a public nuisance in India, but now the frequent sight of red paan stains on streets and public spaces has gone global, manifesting a significant problem in Harrow, London.

A viral video showing paan spit over a dustbin placed on the roadside and several other stains on trees and pathways of Harrow has triggered outrage among residents and on social media.

Viral video exposes problem The distressing video was shared by Harrow Online along with a report, which states that the stains are mostly found in Rayners Lane and North Harrow.

Residents in the area reported that the stains have become common sight outside shops and takeaway restaurants selling chewing tobacco products. “Paan spitting is becoming a big problem in Harrow, with stains spreading from Rayners Lane to North Harrow. Residents are calling for more action,” the caption read.

How did netizens react to the post? The video quickly gained traction, triggering outrage as several users blamed Indians. Paan spitting has been a long-standing issue in India, with red stains marring elevators, roads, walls and other public properties across the country.

A user said, “Ban and fine people selling and chewing this.” Another user mirrored that opinion by stating, “Let Harrow be the first council to ban it. Like I’ve said before concerning this disgusting practice, there are parts of the world where you can’t find gum, and would never see it on pavements or stuck everywhere.”

“Indians doing their thing,” a third user reacted. “It’s disgusting and causes mouth cancer so puts more strain on the already overstretched NHS,” another user chimed in.

Some users added a sarcastic twist to the issue, as one user said, “Start checking teeth while giving visa.”

Is sale of gutka legal in UK? According to Harrow Online, there is no law prohibiting the sale of chewing tobacco in the UK. However, retailers must be registered with HMRC (His Majesty's Revenue and Customs) and follow strict regulations on storage and sales.

A spokesperson for Harrow Council said, “Paan spitting is disgusting, unhygienic and costly to remove.”