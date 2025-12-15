NRI couple’s Bengaluru visit triggers debate on quality of life: ‘Cannot imagine living peaceful here’

An NRI couple based in a European capital has ignited an online discussion after expressing concern over life in Bengaluru during a trial visit ahead of their proposed return to India.

In a Reddit post titled ‘Shocked on our exploratory trip to Bangalore – how to adjust for RTI?’, the couple—both in their early 30s—said they had decided to relocate after securing European citizenship. With plans to start a family, they believed moving back would simplify life, particularly with easier access for parents travelling to India. However, their recent stay in Bengaluru raised unexpected doubts.

According to the post, the couple chose to stay near Whitefield, a location that appeared practical due to its proximity to offices along the Outer Ring Road. Instead of providing reassurance, the visit resulted in what the user described as reverse culture shock.

“This area is just so busy and noisy even on weekends. There is constant traffic. I cannot imagine living in this area peacefully. We also tried walking around, but there are fricking no roads. There are so many potholes, we almost tripped 3-4 times and had to walk very cautiously,” the Redditor wrote.

The user added that while exploring housing options, limited metro access and heavy dependence on private vehicles stood out as major challenges. Daily travel to areas such as Mahadevapura or MG Road, they said, could stretch beyond an hour during peak traffic.

Properties closer to Marathahalli shortened commute times but came with other compromises. “Paying ₹4 crore to live near slums seems awful,” the post noted, questioning whether the price matched the quality of life on offer.

Turning to the Reddit community for guidance, the couple asked how returning Indians manage such realities, especially those continuing full-time work. They also sought clarity on whether Bengaluru still offers pockets with stronger infrastructure or if residents simply adapt to the disorder.

Here's how social media users reacted: The post drew varied responses from users. One commented, “Don't think it makes a lot of sense to move if you both are planning to do 9-5. Traffic is brutal, work culture is questionable.”

Another wrote, “It is a good thing that you got first hand experience of how life would be when you get to India. Also get experience of driving a vehicle yourself. There is always a trade off when you move from one place to another. You would gain something and lose something. Only you can decide what works you.”

“Stay in a place walking distance from a metro stop. That will make a huge difference,” suggested a third user.