‘‘NRI dream life’ is a trap’: Woman leaves husband, considers homecoming over isolation, endless chores, unpaid labour

A social media user triggered a row over NRI dream life after she shared details of the harsh reality behind the doors. Giving a glimpse of challenges of living abroad, she tried to erase misleading assumptions associated with lifestyle overseas.

The social media in a post on X disclosed why her cousin separated from her NRI husband. The post shared by a user named ‘Dewy.dee’, who claims to be finance professional, sparked a debate on expectations which are contrary to reality. "Reminder that the "NRI dream life" is often a trap. My cousin just left her husband and came back to India," the post states.

Also Read | What happens to your EPF account if you become an NRI? Rules explained

She further revealed that her cousin decided to take a life changing step, return to her country and join her work again because of the unforeseen struggles. From excessive household responsibilities, isolation, overwhelming chores, unrealistic expectations and unpaid labour to toxic in-laws, she described the pressure many young women endure in a foreign land.

The post added, "She said the reality of moving abroad was just extreme isolation, endless chores and toxic in-laws demanding extra labor to "stay rooted."" The finance professional argued that the life abroad is gloomy and one is unable to leave as they are trapped due to family pressure back home.

Also Read | NRI members can receive tax-exempt sums from HUF income

The X user claimed that the fascination around clean roads and fresh air fades away as reality sets in post marriage. Emphasizing the importance of social life and financial freedom, she wrote, "She mentioned the "clean roads and fresh air" aesthetic faded real quick the second she realized she was expected to be a 24/7 unpaid laborer with zero social life. 🫠 So many young girls are stuck in this but can't leave because of family pressure at home in India."

Social media reaction A user remarked, "So this isn't the 'NRI dream life', she married into a misogynistic family. She basically had a toxic family which she would have gotten in india too. The problem were not the NRI dreams, she just married the wrong indian (sic)."

Another user wrote, “Nothing like that. It also brings in freedom and high quality of life.”

Also Read | SC dismisses plea against use of ballot papers in Punjab local body polls

A third comment read, "NRI life is worse than India's if you are on a dependent visa as a woman and your husband is a shithead (which they regularly are). NRI life is GREAT if you are working or you and your partner are both work."

A fourth user stated, “Sorry about your cousin, but that has ZERO to do with the 'NRI Dream Life' and everything to do with the fact that she got married into the wrong family. So, New York or Nagpur, she'd have had the same experience and same family pressure at home.”