NRI explains why Indians abroad keep delaying their return: 'I'll earn 5–8 crores…'

A video posted by US-based NRI Nitin has gone viral on social media after he shared his perspective on why many Indians who settle abroad often postpone — or completely abandon — plans to return to India permanently.

In the video, Nitin discussed a common goal among Indians moving overseas: earning enough money to build substantial savings before eventually relocating back to India. However, he argued that the reality rarely unfolds as planned.

Financial targets keep moving Reflecting on his own journey, Nitin said that many expatriates begin their lives abroad with a clear financial milestone in mind. The intention is often to return home after accumulating a specific amount of wealth. Yet as years pass, those targets frequently change.

Having lived overseas for 15 years, Nitin explained that rising incomes and improved financial stability often make it difficult for people to walk away from opportunities available abroad.

"I'll earn 5–8 crores, and after that, I'll go back to India. Brother, this is next to impossible. It's been 15 years for me today, and every time I think that once I earn 5–8 crores and keep it in the bank, I will leave, which is next to impossible," he said.

Income differences influence decisions Nitin highlighted the sharp disparity in earnings between countries such as the United States and India. He noted that even people employed in entry-level roles or gig-economy jobs in the US can earn several thousand dollars each month.

According to him, after meeting essential expenses such as housing, insurance and utility bills, many workers are still able to save a significant amount and support family members back in India.

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He contrasted this with the Indian job market, where comparable positions typically offer much lower pay. As a result, individuals who have adjusted to a higher income and stronger purchasing power abroad often find it difficult to justify moving back.

Debate over the 'return to India' dream The video resonated with many members of the Indian diaspora and reignited debate around the long-discussed "Return to India" plan.

Several overseas professionals argued that even a savings corpus of ₹5 crore to ₹8 crore may no longer be sufficient to guarantee long-term financial comfort in India, citing rising property prices, increasing living expenses and the growing cost of private education.

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Others, however, said money is not the only factor influencing such decisions. Many NRIs eventually choose to return in order to spend more time with ageing parents, reconnect with their roots and benefit from the social and family support systems available in India.