NRI hails quality of life in US, impressed with lifestyle abroad lists 4 reasons why ‘it’s hard to let go’ and move back

A Non-Resident Indian living his dream life in Chicago, United States, shared how a certain quality of life in a foreign land influences NRI's decision to stay overseas. Suggesting that life abroad cannot always be compared in terms of higher salaries or better career opportunities, the vlogger named Rupesh Pandey described in detail the standard of living. He discussed his lifestyle as he pondered over the associated freedom to spend time in nature and outside at recreational facilities.

The caption to the viral post states, “The biggest reason people don’t want to move back after experiencing life here isn’t just the money. It’s the little things.” Calling it Netflix life in America, he listed a few lifestyle changes and reasons that are in stark contrast to life in India that make one reconsider the decision of moving back to their home country.

4 reasons why 'it;s hard to let go’ and move back “Fishing at your neighborhood park on a random evening. Playing tennis or basketball whenever you want. Walking your dog in clean, peaceful streets. Breathing air without constantly worrying about pollution,” Rupesh Pandey wrote in the Instagram post.

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Making a big claim about superior quality of life abroad, he added, “Once you experience a lifestyle where these simple things become part of your everyday life, it’s hard to let them go.”

Arguing that seemingly ordinary aspects of everyday life make it difficult for people to consider moving back, he stated, “Look, there are so many good places just a five-minute walk from my house where I can come and sit all day long, and I won't get bored. Look at this.”

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Moving ahead, Pandey shows the area around his locality, featuring parks, outdoor sports facilities and fishing lake. Admiring the surroundings, he said, "This is the park of my apartment's society, and there's a basketball court inside,” adding, “This is the lawn tennis court. I come here to play lawn tennis sometimes.” Pointing towards another recreational facility, he stated, “Look, kids are fishing over there by the lake."

What did social media say? A user wrote, “Very true. I love my life in India AND the US, but quality of life in the US is unmatchable. And I miss it a LOT more whenever I'm in India especially as public and social spaces are far more constrained for women, and senior citizens in India. I miss some family members (in India) when I'm in the US, but nothing else really.”

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Another user remarked, “Cant agree more.. walking in cities of India is a nightmare. First footpaths are such you can easily trip over and injure yourself. While walking in Chandigarh, almost ranover by car who suddenly came on to the footpath.”

A third user stated, “The grass isn’t always greener overseas. Even in the US, you can encounter racism- one experience ruin everything and India has more than enough cool places of its own.”