NRI hails quality of life in US, impressed with lifestyle abroad lists 4 reasons why ‘it’s hard to let go’ and move back

A Non-Resident Indian living his dream life in Chicago, United States, shared how a certain quality of life in a foreign land influences NRI's decision to stay overseas. Suggesting that life abroad cannot always be compared in terms of higher salaries or better career opportunities, the vlogger named Rupesh Pandey described in detail the standard of living. He discussed his lifestyle as he pondered over the associated freedom to spend time in nature and outside at recreational facilities.

Advertisement

The caption to the viral post states, “The biggest reason people don’t want to move back after experiencing life here isn’t just the money. It’s the little things.” Calling it Netflix life in America, he listed a few lifestyle changes and reasons that are in stark contrast to life in India that make one reconsider the decision of moving back to their home country.

4 reasons why 'it;s hard to let go’ and move back “Fishing at your neighborhood park on a random evening. Playing tennis or basketball whenever you want. Walking your dog in clean, peaceful streets. Breathing air without constantly worrying about pollution,” Rupesh Pandey wrote in the Instagram post.

Also Read | 8 things to know if you are an NRI buying or selling property in India

Making a big claim about superior quality of life abroad, he added, “Once you experience a lifestyle where these simple things become part of your everyday life, it’s hard to let them go.”

Advertisement

Arguing that seemingly ordinary aspects of everyday life make it difficult for people to consider moving back, he stated, “Look, there are so many good places just a five-minute walk from my house where I can come and sit all day long, and I won't get bored. Look at this.”

Also Read | RBI sweetens NRI deposit nudge for banks

Moving ahead, Pandey shows the area around his locality, featuring parks, outdoor sports facilities and fishing lake. Admiring the surroundings, he said, "This is the park of my apartment's society, and there's a basketball court inside,” adding, “This is the lawn tennis court. I come here to play lawn tennis sometimes.” Pointing towards another recreational facility, he stated, “Look, kids are fishing over there by the lake."

Advertisement

What did social media say? A user wrote, “Very true. I love my life in India AND the US, but quality of life in the US is unmatchable. And I miss it a LOT more whenever I'm in India especially as public and social spaces are far more constrained for women, and senior citizens in India. I miss some family members (in India) when I'm in the US, but nothing else really.”

Also Read | How are Sensex and Nifty 50 likely to perform next week?

Another user remarked, “Cant agree more.. walking in cities of India is a nightmare. First footpaths are such you can easily trip over and injure yourself. While walking in Chandigarh, almost ranover by car who suddenly came on to the footpath.”

A third user stated, “The grass isn’t always greener overseas. Even in the US, you can encounter racism- one experience ruin everything and India has more than enough cool places of its own.”

Advertisement

A fourth comment read, “Bro soon white supremacists will kick out indians ,what will u do then when hib visas arent issued any more ,dont get too comfortable (sic).”

About the Author Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More ✕ Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.



With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.



Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.



Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.



When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More Trends News Home NRI hails quality of life in US, impressed with lifestyle abroad lists 4 reasons why ‘it’s hard to let go’ and move back