NRI woman’s video praising life in India over Europe sparks debate online

A video shared by a woman comparing life in India to that in European countries has sparked mixed reactions on social media. While the clip was intended as a counterpoint to what she called the “constant negativity” about India online, many viewers felt it painted an overly romanticised picture of the country.

In the now-viral video, Vaishali Dutt, an NRI, listed several aspects of daily life in India that she believes are better than in Europe. Among them: doorstep grocery deliveries, seamless digital payments via UPI, and accessible healthcare services.

She also claimed India felt “safer” than some Western countries, citing an incident in which her purse was stolen in broad daylight while she was abroad.

“Before you come for me in the comments, hear me out,” she wrote in the caption. “This is just a response to all the negative stuff I keep seeing online about India. Yes, there are issues, but let’s not ignore the good. And no, I’m not moving back just yet… but one day? For sure!”

Social media reacts While some users appreciated her effort to highlight the positives of living in India, others accused her of overlooking serious issues such as infrastructure, pollution, and gender safety.

A user wrote, “Groceries delivered in 10 minutes is not a flex, it is the availability of cheap labour for exploitation. You need to earn a lot more in India to deserve the healthcare you spoke about Even though it’s fast. But yes, let’s stay in our bubble because who needs reality checks.”

Another wrote, “Why are NRI’s SOOOOO eager to glorify India? If you love INDIA soooo much, why you not here? Eh? Come back no.. work here no.. enjoy the LOWER SALARIES.. because UPIIIIIII and ZEPTOOOO. But no, you’ll move out of India and THEN glorify the exploitation of the lower class by India, in the name of QUICK DELIVERIES. There’s something called DIGNITY OF LABOUR… go ask your delivery people in Germany, and then let’s talk about the same state of that labour, in INDIA. Nationalism while being outside, so convenient."

“India is behind in infrastructure, cleanliness and public manners. Address this and we are first world,” the third user wrote.

The video has since sparked a wider conversation around how NRIs perceive India, and the fine line between patriotism and selective comparison.