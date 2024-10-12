When will NTA release exam dates for NEET UG 2025, JEE Main, CUET UG? check details

The National Testing Agency will soon announce the exam dates for JEE Main 2025, NEET UG 2025, CUET UG 2025, and UGC NET 2025 on its website.

Published12 Oct 2024, 12:43 PM IST
As per the recommendations, central universities were to admit students by giving 50% weightage to the performance in school board exams, and the rest in a national entrance to be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).
As per the recommendations, central universities were to admit students by giving 50% weightage to the performance in school board exams, and the rest in a national entrance to be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce JEE Main 2025, NEET UG 2025, CUET UG 2025 and UGC NET 2025 exam dates in due course of time.

The NTA is preparing to announce the exam dates for JEE Main This calendar will be accessible on the NTA’s official website, nta.ac.in.

Further details about each exam will be made available on their respective websites later.

Also Read: Government forms panel to improve NTA as NEET, UGC-NET controversies rage

For reference, the exam dates for 2024 were announced on September 19, 2023. The JEE Main, which serves as the entrance test for National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other participating technical institutes, will be conducted in two phases.

Recently, the Goa Board rescheduled the Class 12 final examinations to accommodate JEE Main, and said, “We have carefully considered these concerns, recognizing that JEE 2025 is expected to conclude by the end of January, which may leave insufficient time for students to adequately prepare for their board exams.”

It is anticipated that the NEET-UG will be conducted in a single session.

Meanwhile, the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate and postgraduate admissions at central universities and other participating institutions will take place in multiple shifts.

Also Read: Neet 2024: 'Expect Timely Action...', Supreme Court Slams NTA; Protests Spread Across The Country

NEET-UG, for admission to medicine courses, is expected to be conducted in a single session. In contrast, the JEE Main, the entrance test for NITs, IIITs, and other participating technical institutes, will be held in two phases.

First Published:12 Oct 2024, 12:43 PM IST
When will NTA release exam dates for NEET UG 2025, JEE Main, CUET UG? check details

