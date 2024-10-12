The National Testing Agency will soon announce the exam dates for JEE Main 2025, NEET UG 2025, CUET UG 2025, and UGC NET 2025 on its website.

The NTA is preparing to announce the exam dates for JEE Main This calendar will be accessible on the NTA's official website, nta.ac.in.

Further details about each exam will be made available on their respective websites later.

For reference, the exam dates for 2024 were announced on September 19, 2023. The JEE Main, which serves as the entrance test for National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other participating technical institutes, will be conducted in two phases.

Recently, the Goa Board rescheduled the Class 12 final examinations to accommodate JEE Main, and said, "We have carefully considered these concerns, recognizing that JEE 2025 is expected to conclude by the end of January, which may leave insufficient time for students to adequately prepare for their board exams."

It is anticipated that the NEET-UG will be conducted in a single session.

Meanwhile, the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate and postgraduate admissions at central universities and other participating institutions will take place in multiple shifts.