Nun wrestles Santa in hilarious video from Odisha streets; netizens quip ‘... Christmas ka cake nahi mila’

At a time when Indian streets lit up with holiday decorations to mark Christmas, a hilarious new video showed “kalesh” between a nun and a Santa who took to Odisha streets to settle a score.

In a viral video, reportedly shot on a Rourkela street, a person dressed as a nun was seen wrestling another dressed as Santa under a traffic signal. They hilariously threw punches at each other, while often resorting to kicks as their choice of offence.

There also came a moment when the nun overpowered the Santa, pinning him to the ground as she continued punching. However, the Santa soon recovered, and hit back at the nun with a secret weapon – his fat belly.

A track from Ranveer Singh's superhit movie Dhurandhar was playing in the background of the viral video.

Watch the viral Christmas video here:

At the time of writing this story, the viral clip had 412K likes and over 2,800 comments.

Here's how netizens reacted: Social media users found the Instagram Reel very entertaining and quipped that the true reason behind the street fight between the nun and the Santa was the Christmas cake.

“Reason-Nun ko Christmas ka cake nahi mila,” a user said. Another added, “Nun ko apne pasand ka cake nahin mila.”

Some users claimed that the nun did not get her choice of gift. “Nun ki wish bhi puri nhi hui.”

Netizens also joked that the Nun and the Santa were fighting to decide who would get the 12 AM slot on Christmas. “Fighting for 12:00 AM slot”

“Deadpool & Wolverine❌️ Santa and nun ✅️” joked another netizen.

Some users deemed the fight as “Halloween vs Christmas” and said that the video is from a time between the two prominent festivals, which are only a month apart, when people are confused about what to celebrate.

“Halloween aur Christmas k beech wala time when people are confused ki kaun si wali house party karein,” quipped a user.

Requesting them to call off the fight, some users sought Jesus Christ's intervention, saying that Santa has a gift duty to fulfil.

“Jesus ko bulao smjhota kraengy,” a user said. Another added, “Bas kar Bhai Gifts Batne bhi Jana haii.”

Netizens declared the Nun as the winner of this street fight, but noted Santa's killer move at the end.

“Nun 1 – Santa 0 🎅💥Christmas cancelled, Nun activated,” said one netizen.

Another said, “Nun is the winner 🏆”