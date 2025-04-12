‘Nutella bottles and ketchup,’ LinkedIn user claims to receive ‘fake’ Blinkit COD order; what happens next?

A LinkedIn user reported receiving a fake cash-on-delivery order in his name, which his family paid for without confirmation. He urged Blinkit to check their data protection and verify his order history to identify the culprit.

Riya R Alex
Updated12 Apr 2025, 11:11 AM IST
LinkedIn user questions Blinkit about fake orders and data protection policies.
LinkedIn user questions Blinkit about fake orders and data protection policies.

A LinkedIn user claimed to have received a fake order in his name. He said that he did not place the order, and since it was marked as cash-on-delivery, his family ended up paying for it.

The post read,"Hello Blinkit , started delivering fake orders? yesterday my family received a order of my name which i did not ordered! , it was COD, my family paid for it assuming it's a genuine order, they didn't called me to confirm as they did not wanted to distract me at work."

He asked Blinkit to verify his previous order details and asked the company to check who made this fake order.

“If a person orders any, so doesn't it appears in their order history? check my account in your system and see if theirs any order I placed for 2 bottles of nutella and a ketchup, as I have shared my personal details with you, you willl find nothing for yesterday, so who ordered that in my name? at my address?" the user said.

 

Also Read | LinkedIn user warns of Chatbot scams offering jobs — how to avoid them?

He further questioned Blinkit about its data protection policies.

“Check for those persons who placed fake orders by using my data like name, contact no. and address. Do you ensure your systems are secure for customer data? or doesn't care? don't let it be(sic),” the user added.

 

Also Read | Now get AC in just 10 mins! Blinkit delivers in Delhi-NCR, plans expansion

Blinkit reacts

The quick delivery platform expressed regret over the incident and asked the user to contact customer support service.

Blinkit commented under the post, “Hi Avesh, we're really sorry to hear about what happened, and we completely understand how concerning this must be for you. We take such matters very seriously. Would request you to kindly share your registered contact number/order id via socialsupport@blinkit.com we'll get this checked.”

 

Also Read | Blinkit job post gets 13k applications in a day; netizens say ‘sad reality’

Netizen suggests

On of the LinkedIn user suggested Blinkit to introduce OTP system before delivering an order to avoid such incidents in future.

The user wrote, “Getting order without placing one !! I think blinkit needs to work on verification before placing an order like if someone is placing the order it must be verified via OTP then maybe these things wont happen in future !! just opinion(sic).”

First Published:12 Apr 2025, 10:47 AM IST
