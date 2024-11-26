Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang explains how homework played a strategic role in courting wife Lori at Oregon State University

  • According to Huang, the deal worked, and Sunday homework sessions turned into regular dates. Huang explained how he used his youthful appearance as a strategy to approach Lori.

Published26 Nov 2024, 09:31 AM IST
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang shares how homework helped win over his wife during college days
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang shares how homework helped win over his wife during college days(REUTERS)

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang revealed a heartwarming story about how homework played a key role in winning over his wife, Lori, during their college years at Oregon State University. Speaking at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology last week, where he was awarded an honorary degree, Huang reflected on his challenges as a 17-year-old freshman courting a 19-year-old.

“The odds were stacked against me,” Huang said during the event, as reported by Business Insider. “I was the youngest kid in school, in class. There were 250 students and three girls.”

Huang recalled that he appeared much younger than his peers. “I was the only student who looked like a child,” he said, explaining that he used his youthful appearance as a strategy to approach Lori. “I walked up to her and I said, ‘Do you want to see my homework? If you do homework with me every Sunday, I promise you, you will get straight As.’”

According to Huang, the deal worked, and Sunday homework sessions became regular dates. Five years later, Jensen and Lori married and shaped a life together. They now have two children: Madison, a marketing director at Nvidia, and Spencer, a senior product manager.

Huang's journey to founding Nvidia

Huang graduated from Oregon State University in 1984 with a degree in electrical engineering. After starting his career at companies like LSI Logic and Advanced Micro Devices, he earned a master’s degree in electrical engineering from Stanford University in 1992. Just a year later, in 1993, Huang co-founded Nvidia at the age of 30, fulfilling the promise he had made to himself to become a CEO by that milestone age.

Today, Huang is one of the most influential figures in the tech world. Nvidia is the world’s largest supplier of chips and software used in artificial intelligence systems. As of November 22, Nvidia has a staggering net worth of $3.6 trillion, briefly surpassing Apple as the world’s most valuable company. Huang himself is now the 11th richest person globally.

Nvidia’s new AI technology

In addition to its groundbreaking hardware, Nvidia continues to lead in innovation. On Monday, the company unveiled Fugatto, a generative AI model capable of creating music, modifying voices, and generating unique audio effects. Nvidia stated that Fugatto is designed for professionals in music production, filmmaking, and video game development. However, the company clarified that it has no immediate plans to release the technology to the public.

As Nvidia shapes the future of artificial intelligence, Huang’s journey from an ambitious college student to the leader of one of the world’s most powerful tech companies remains a testament to determination, innovation, and a bit of charm.

      Popular in News

