Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang explains how homework played a strategic role in courting wife Lori at Oregon State University

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang revealed a heartwarming story about how homework played a key role in winning over his wife, Lori, during their college years at Oregon State University. Speaking at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology last week, where he was awarded an honorary degree, Huang reflected on his challenges as a 17-year-old freshman courting a 19-year-old.

“The odds were stacked against me,” Huang said during the event, as reported by Business Insider. “I was the youngest kid in school, in class. There were 250 students and three girls.”

Huang recalled that he appeared much younger than his peers. “I was the only student who looked like a child,” he said, explaining that he used his youthful appearance as a strategy to approach Lori. “I walked up to her and I said, ‘Do you want to see my homework? If you do homework with me every Sunday, I promise you, you will get straight As.’”

According to Huang, the deal worked, and Sunday homework sessions became regular dates. Five years later, Jensen and Lori married and shaped a life together. They now have two children: Madison, a marketing director at Nvidia, and Spencer, a senior product manager.

Also Read | Gold price rises; experts highlight these key levels for MCX Gold

Huang's journey to founding Nvidia Huang graduated from Oregon State University in 1984 with a degree in electrical engineering. After starting his career at companies like LSI Logic and Advanced Micro Devices, he earned a master’s degree in electrical engineering from Stanford University in 1992. Just a year later, in 1993, Huang co-founded Nvidia at the age of 30, fulfilling the promise he had made to himself to become a CEO by that milestone age.

Today, Huang is one of the most influential figures in the tech world. Nvidia is the world’s largest supplier of chips and software used in artificial intelligence systems. As of November 22, Nvidia has a staggering net worth of $3.6 trillion, briefly surpassing Apple as the world’s most valuable company. Huang himself is now the 11th richest person globally.

Nvidia’s new AI technology In addition to its groundbreaking hardware, Nvidia continues to lead in innovation. On Monday, the company unveiled Fugatto, a generative AI model capable of creating music, modifying voices, and generating unique audio effects. Nvidia stated that Fugatto is designed for professionals in music production, filmmaking, and video game development. However, the company clarified that it has no immediate plans to release the technology to the public.