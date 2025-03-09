NYPD detective, viral for pole-dancing in music video, taken off active sex crime cases: ‘Wrong morally’

A police officer of the New York City Police Department was reportedly taken off active sex crime cases after she appeared in a music video, which a former officer described as "degrading to women".

According to New York Post, Melissa Mercado, the NYPD detective, had gone viral after starring "in a raunchy rap video while twerking in a thong and skimpy bra".

Police sources told the outlet that she will no longer investigate active cases with the Special Victims Division, which investigates sex crimes.

Advertisement

"Melissa Mercado’s behavior was under review," an NYPD spokeswoman said.

The department didn’t immediately answer when asked if the seven-year NYPD veteran had broken any specific rules when she appeared in the “Doin That” video by Hempstead rapper S-Quire. The video was posted by the online site WorldStarHipHop.

Meanwhile, Pitch Perfect, who directed the music video, told TMZ on Friday that he and the rapper hired Mercado from a casting agency and were unaware of her day job.

“None of us were aware of...what her main profession was,” the director was quoted as saying.

The detective was not named in the clip — which quickly made the rounds among the rank.

'Everyone loved this model' Pitch Perfect told TMZ that Mercado had become a sought-after dancer for other rap videos since her appearance in S-Quire’s song.

Advertisement

“Everyone loved this model,” the director was quoted as saying, with S-Quire agreeing, calling her a “beautiful woman.”

“I’ve had tons of artists reach out trying to get her in their video,” Pitch Perfect told the outlet, adding with a laugh, “If you look at it like that, it might be a great thing for her. I think she wins”

'Wrong morally' Retired NYPD Special Victims Division Chief Michael Osgood said, "It was particularly disturbing for a sex crimes investigator to make a video that’s degrading to women."

“I think this conduct is unbecoming a police officer,” he said. “I find it wrong morally if you’re a special victims detective.”

Retired police officer and lawyer Eric Sanders said, "She should be modified...What she did is inconsistent with the values of being a police officer. Police work is a noble profession and it’s supposed to look a certain way.”

Advertisement