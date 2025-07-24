NYT Connections #774 today: July 24 answers and clues, including that tricky purple set

Today’s New York Times Connections puzzle #774 offers up a satisfying mix of straightforward groupings and one particularly challenging twist in the purple category. It is one of those puzzles that starts off easy but throws a curveball at the end. For those diving deeper into their gameplay, the Times has introduced a new tool: the Connections Bot. Similar to the Wordle Bot, it analyses each attempt and gives feedback on how the puzzle was tackled. It also tracks stats like win streaks, perfect games, and the total number of puzzles completed. A great option for those who enjoy seeing progress over time. Check out July 24 NYT Connections hints and answers.
As usual, today’s NYT Connections puzzle is divided into four colour-coded categories, with difficulty increasing from yellow to purple. If one or more of them gave a bit of trouble, here is a breakdown of the hints and answers.
Yellow group: Enormous
Green group: I’m outta here!
Blue group: On sport courts
Purple group: Sounds like...
Yellow Group – Theme: Colossal
Words that suggest something huge.
Answers: Giant, Great, Mammoth, Titanic
Green Group – Theme: Leave Quickly
Casual ways of saying it’s time to go.
Answers: Bounce, Dip, Jet, Split
Blue Group – Theme: Parts of a Basketball Hoop
Perfect for sports fans.
Answers: Backboard, Net, Pole, Rim
Purple Group – Theme: Homophones of Synonyms for “Nab”
The toughest of the bunch. These are sound-alike words that match other words meaning “to steal.”
Answers: Knick (nick), Lute (loot), Rabe (rob), Steel (steal)
The purple group is likely the one that tripped up many solvers. It is a clever play on homophones and synonyms, and each word hides a double meaning that is easy to miss. Whether the puzzle was a breeze or required a bit of trial and error, today’s Connections lineup offered a fun blend of logic, language, and lateral thinking.
