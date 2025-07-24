NYT Connections #774 today: July 24 answers and clues, including that tricky purple set

Today’s New York Times Connections puzzle #774 offers up a satisfying mix of straightforward groupings and one particularly challenging twist in the purple category. It is one of those puzzles that starts off easy but throws a curveball at the end. For those diving deeper into their gameplay, the Times has introduced a new tool: the Connections Bot. Similar to the Wordle Bot, it analyses each attempt and gives feedback on how the puzzle was tackled. It also tracks stats like win streaks, perfect games, and the total number of puzzles completed. A great option for those who enjoy seeing progress over time. Check out July 24 NYT Connections hints and answers.

As usual, today’s NYT Connections puzzle is divided into four colour-coded categories, with difficulty increasing from yellow to purple. If one or more of them gave a bit of trouble, here is a breakdown of the hints and answers.

NYT Connections July 24: Hints

Yellow group: Enormous

Green group: I’m outta here!

Blue group: On sport courts

Purple group: Sounds like...

Today’s NYT Connections #774 answers

Yellow Group – Theme: Colossal

Words that suggest something huge.

Answers: Giant, Great, Mammoth, Titanic

Green Group – Theme: Leave Quickly

Casual ways of saying it’s time to go.

Answers: Bounce, Dip, Jet, Split

Blue Group – Theme: Parts of a Basketball Hoop

Perfect for sports fans.

Answers: Backboard, Net, Pole, Rim

Purple Group – Theme: Homophones of Synonyms for “Nab”

The toughest of the bunch. These are sound-alike words that match other words meaning “to steal.”

Answers: Knick (nick), Lute (loot), Rabe (rob), Steel (steal)