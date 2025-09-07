NYT Connections #819: Hints and answers for September 7 puzzle

Connections has quickly become one of the New York Times’ most talked-about games, right up there with Wordle. The concept is straightforward but addictive: find the common thread that links four words together. If you just want the solution for today’s game, you can scroll down to the bottom.
For those who would rather work through it with some guidance, here are a few hints and category nudges to get you moving in the right direction.
The game comes from the Times’ Games section, with associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu playing a key role in bringing it to life. You will find it both on mobile and in your browser. Every board presents 16 words. The task is to sort them into four groups of four, each group tied by one theme.
That theme could be anything-countries, movies, tech terms, you name it. The trick is that several words often feel like they fit in more than one category, but only one combination is correct. Lock in a set, and those words disappear. Miss, and it counts against your four allowed mistakes.
The board can be shuffled to spark a fresh perspective. Each category also comes color-coded: yellow (easiest), green, blue, then purple (the toughest). Like Wordle, players can share results online, which helps fuel its social media buzz.
If you would rather not jump to the full solution, here are today’s category clues:
Yellow: What Simone Biles might do
Green: Animated royalty
Blue: Found in Microsoft Word
Purple: Used to describe shapes
And here are the actual categories once you are ready:
Yellow: Gymnastics moves
Green: Disney princesses
Blue: Fonts
Purple: Geometry adjectives
Here is the full set for Connections #819:
Gymnastics moves: AERIAL, ARABESQUE, ROUNDOFF, SPLIT
Disney princesses: ARIEL, AURORA, MERIDA, TIANA
Fonts: ARIAL, GEORGIA, IMPACT, VERDANA
Geometry adjectives: ANGULAR, AREAL, LINEAR, VOLUMETRIC
It is a daily word puzzle where players group 16 words into four categories based on a common link.
Players are allowed up to four mistakes before the game ends.
Associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu is credited with helping develop the game.
The groups are gymnastics moves, Disney princesses, fonts, and geometry adjectives.
A new game resets every day at midnight local time.