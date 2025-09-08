NYT Connections #820: Hints and answers to solve September 8 puzzle

The New York Times word game Connections has become a favourite among puzzle fans around the world. Just like Wordle, this game resets every night at 12 with a new challenge. Players find themselves hooked as they attempt to categorize the group of words correctly.

For those who may not know, Connections aims to find the “common thread” between words. Each puzzle gives you 16 words, and the task is to arrange them into four groups of four. These groups can be based on anything, from movie titles to sports terms, from country names to everyday objects.

The game allows up to four mistakes before it ends. To make things easier, players can shuffle the board to see the words in a new order. Each group also comes with a color code that shows difficulty level:

• Yellow: easiest group

• Green: medium difficulty

• Blue: a bit tricky

• Purple: hardest group

Like Wordle, players enjoy sharing their scores and results on social media, which has helped Connections gain even more popularity.

Hints for today’s NYT Connections (September 8, 2025) If you want a little help without seeing the full solution, here are today’s category hints:

• Yellow: Nonsense words

• Green: Things that go up

• Blue: Famous fictional spies

• Purple: Words that start with “Cat”

Answers for today’s NYT Connections (#820) Here’s the full solution, as shared by The New York Times:

• Nonsense: BALONEY, BULL, BUNK, RUBBISH

• Increase with “Up”: CRANK, HIKE, JACK, RAISE

• Fictional spies: ARCHER, HUNT, PEEL, POWERS

• Cat___: FISH, NAP, TAIL, WALK

If you did not get it today, do not worry. Connections is designed to be challenging, and there will be a brand-new puzzle waiting for you tomorrow. Until then, you can practise spotting word links and enjoy testing your brain.