NYT Connections #821: Hints and answers for September 9 puzzle

Having been first rolled out on The New York Times in June 2023, Connections has emerged as a quite popular category-matching puzzle. The goal of this unique game is to explore a “common thread” between words. A player is provided with 16 words, and the aim is to categorise them into four groups of four. The categories of these groups can be based on different topics.
While playing this game, a participant can face a tricky situation wherein some words may fit into more than one particular group. In a scenario such as this, the player has to be cautious and think deeply before making any move, as he/ she is allowed to make only four wrong guesses.
You can shuffle the board to get the words in a new order. Also, you have different colour codes which denote the difficulty level. After successfully identifying one group, its category gets disclosed along with the difficulty level. The difficulty level is colour-coded to make the game more interesting.
Yellow: Easiest group
Green: Medium difficulty
Blue: Slightly tricky
Purple: Hardest group
If you need help without finding out the full solution, here are today’s category hints:
Yellow: The opposite of just starting
Green: Hard on the outside, soft on the inside
Blue: Often done with hard liquors like whiskey
Purple: Words followed by a three-letter barker
Here’s the full solution, as shared by The New York Times:
What are the yellow words? Finished: Complete, done, over, through
What are the green words? Things with shells: Egg, hard taco, M&M, snail
What are the blue words? Swig: Belt, gulp, shot, slug
What are the purple words? ___dog: Bull, lap, under, watch
People can play the NYT Connections on the New York Times Games app or website. Just like Wordle, you can also share your scores, performances and results on social media.