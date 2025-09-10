NYT Connections #822: Hints and answers to help you crack September 10 puzzle

After Wordle, NYT Connections, launched on June 12, 2023, is the second-most-played game on the internet by the Times. You can play Connections for free on the NYT’s website or Games app. You have a grid of 16 words. All you need to do is create four groups of four. While the yellow and green groups consist of synonymous words, the blue group contains cultural references. The purple group involves wordplay.

Only three mistakes are permitted. If you make a wrong guess for the fourth time, the game will automatically end.

A hint for each Connections category today, September 10 Yellow group hint: What you might say to express disapproval or annoyance

Green group hint: What F1 cars do on the tracks

Blue group hint: What Beverly Hills Cop and Dr. Dolittle have in common

Purple group hint: Someone with a throne and a kingdom to rule

Today’s NYT Connections groups (September 10, 2025) Yellow group – “You should know better!”

Green group – Move quickly

Blue group – Eddie Murphy roles

Purple group – King __

Answers for today’s NYT Connections (#822) What are the yellow words in today’s Connections? Bad, shame, tsk, tut tut

What are the green words in today’s Connections? Barrel, fly, race, zip

What are the blue words in today’s Connections? Akeem, Dolittle, Donkey, Foley

What are the purple words in today’s Connections? Cake, cobra, Kong, Tut