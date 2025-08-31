NYT Connections #813 answers today: Tips and hints for August 31 puzzle

The New York Times word game Connections has quickly become one of the most-played brain teasers online, joining the ranks of Wordle in popularity. The challenge? To find common threads between 16 words and sort them into four groups of four. Each daily set resets at midnight and gets trickier and trickier. Leaving players stumped.

If you are stuck today, do not worry. We have put together some helpful hints, the categories, and the full solution for Connections #813, August 31, 2025.

How to play NYT connections? Connections is a daily word game created with the help of NYT associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu. Players are tasked with grouping words into categories that could be based on anything from board games and books to idioms and objects.

As per Mashable, each game has only one correct solution. You can make up to four mistakes before it’s game over. The puzzle also features a color-coded difficulty system:

• Yellow – easiest

• Green – moderate

• Blue – harder

• Purple – trickiest

Like Wordle, players can also share their colorful results on social media.

Hints for NYT connections today Want a little nudge without giving it all away? Here are the hints for today’s categories:

• Yellow: To condemn

• Green: Parts of Monopoly

• Blue: They have various meanings

• Purple: Twigs

Answers for NYT connections today Here’s the full solution for August 31, 2025:

• Criticize harshly: BASH, BLAST, FLAME, ROAST

• Common components of board games: BOARD, CARDS, DICE, PIECES

• Heteronyms: AXES, BASS, COORDINATE, DOES

• ___Sticks: CHOP, DRUM, FIDDLE, FISH

If today’s puzzle got you, there is always another one waiting at midnight. Until then, share your answers, compare with friends, and wait for tomorrow’s new challenge.

FAQs 1. What is NYT Connections? NYT Connections is a daily word game from The New York Times where players must group 16 words into four categories based on common themes.

2. How often does the puzzle reset? Connections resets every midnight local time, offering players a brand-new challenge each day.

3. What do the colors in Connections mean? The categories are color-coded by difficulty: yellow (easiest), green, blue, and purple (hardest).