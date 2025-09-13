NYT Connections today: Hints, clues and full answers to solve the puzzle in minutes

NYT Connections: One of the most popular word games currently, the New York Times’ Connections puzzle has been a massive hit on social media. With an aim of finding "common threads between words,” this daily word-association puzzle game challenges critical thinking and vocabulary skills. The game can be enjoyed on both web and mobile devices.

NYT Connections: How to play Each puzzle comprises 16 words, and every grouping is divided into four categories. These can be based on any topic. The categories are color-coded by difficulty. The yellow group is known to be the easiest, followed by the remaining three groups - green, blue, and purple (hardest).

While playing Connections, one may come across a word that would look like it belongs to multiple groups, but it has to be remembered that there is only one correct answer. This is where the game gets exciting and a bit tricky as well. A player gets four chances to successfully group all the words. They also have the option to shuffle the board so that they can rearrange the words. Paying attention to the meanings of the words is key to successfully solving this unique and creative word-association puzzle game.

If you are looking for hints and answers to today’s Connections, here is a handy guide. Before heading straight to the answers, here are some hints for today's Connections categories.

Yellow: Vital

Green: Exclusive

Blue: Money

Purple: A city in upstate New York

NYT Connections today: Categories revealed Yellow: Important

Green: Intimate and undisclosed

Blue: Global currencies

Purple: Buffalo _

NYT Connections today: One word in each category revealed Yellow group word: major

Green group word: personal

Blue group word: pound

Purple group word: nickel

Here are the answers to today’s Connections

What are the yellow words?

Important: Critical, key, major, principal

What are the green words?

Intimate and undisclosed: Inner, personal, private, secret

What are the blue words?

Global currencies: Dollar, pound, sterling, won

What are the purple words?

Buffalo ___: Bill, nickel, soldier, wing