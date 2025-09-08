NYT Mini Crossword hints and answers for September 8, 2025

After the popularity of crosswords grew in the US, The New York Times introduced The Crossword on February 15, 1942. The Crossword was a huge hit among readers, including former US President Bill Clinton, according to Reuters. Decades later, The New York Times launched The Mini Crossword in 2014.

Advertisement

Writer and editor Joel Fagliano is responsible for the construction and editing of The Mini Crossword, as per the outlet. The Mini Crosswords are 5×5 on Sundays through Fridays and 7×7 on Saturdays. Here are hints and answers for the NYT Mini Crossword September 8.

What is the NYT Mini Crossword? The NYT Mini Crossword is a smaller version of The New York Times Crossword puzzle, as per the prestigious newspaper. You need to purchase a subscription to The New York Times to access the NYT Mini Crossword. Apart from the NYT website, you can play the game on the The New York Times Games app.

While weekday and Saturday puzzles are available at 10 PM EST the previous day, Sunday puzzles are only available at 6 PM EST on Saturday. Here are the hints and answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword.

Advertisement

Hints and answers to NYT's The Mini Crossword for September 8 Across

Hint: Music purchases of the ’90s and early 2000s

The answer is CDs.

Hint: Eco-conscious diaper option

The answer is Cloth.

Hint: Styles of singing?

The answer is Harry.

Hint: Invite to one's loft, say

The answer is Ask up.

Hint: What "yellow" and "mellow" do

The answer is Rhyme.

Down

Hint: What yellow and purple do, some say

The answer is Clash.

Hint: Like many an endearing goofball

The answer is Dorky.

Hint: Play, as a guitar

The answer is Strum.

Hint: Burn slightly

The answer is Char.

Hint: Overblown promotion

The answer is Hype.