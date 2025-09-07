NYT Pips: Hints to solve September 7 puzzle in minutes

The New York Times introduced NYT Pips for all the domino lovers out there. The game has already won millions of hearts around the world since its launch in August this year. Here are the hints and answers for the NYT Pips for today, September 7.

Advertisement

How to play NYT Pips In NYT pips, players must drag and drop dominoes on a board to fulfil given conditions: it could be that both domino values should be equal (=), not equal (≠), greater than (>), less than (<), or add up to a specific number, as per The New York Times.

If you think you need to rotate a domino to achieve a certain result, you can tap on it to give it a 90 degree spin. Once you complete a puzzle, a “you did it!” notification will appear on the screen. You cannot place something out of bounds, and pieces cannot overlap.

Advertisement

NYT Pips: Easy level difficulty hints, answers for September 7

Number (0): The total must be 0. The answer is 0-0, placed horizontally; 0-1, placed horizontally.

Number (1): Everything in this space must add up to 1. The answer is 0-1, placed horizontally.

Number (2): Everything in this space must total up to 2. The answer is 1-1, placed horizontally.

Number (3): The total must add up to 3. The answer is 2-1, placed horizontally.

NYT Pips: Medium level difficulty hints, answers for September 7

Number (10): Everything in this purple space must add to 10. The answer is 0-4, placed horizontally; 6-5, placed horizontally.

Number (11): The digits in the red space must add up to 11. The answer is 6-5, placed horizontally; 6-0, placed vertically.

Advertisement

Number (10): The total must be 10. The answer is 0-5, placed vertically; 5-3, placed vertically.

Equal (3): Everything must equal 3. The answer is 5-3, placed vertically; 3-3, placed horizontally; 4-3, placed vertically.

NYT Pips: Hard level difficulty hints, answers for September 7

Number (10): Everything in this purple space must add up to 10. The answer is 5-2, placed vertically; 5-1, placed vertically.

Number (6): The total should be 6. The answer is 1-4, placed vertically; 2-3, placed vertically.

Not Equal: Everything in this dark blue space must be different. The answer is 2-3, placed vertically; 5-3, placed horizontally; 4-0, placed horizontally; 2-6, placed vertically.

Advertisement

Greater than (15): Everything in this red space must be greater than 15. The answer is 2-6, placed vertically; 5-5, placed horizontally.

Number (1): Everything in this orange space must add up to 1. The answer is 1-0, placed horizontally.

Also Read | NYT Connections #819: Hints and answers for September 7 puzzle

Number (0): Everything in this light blue space must add up to 0. The answer is 1-0, placed horizontally; 2-0, placed vertically.

Less than (3): Everything in this purple space must be less than 3. The answer is 2-0, placed vertically; 3-0, placed vertically; 4-0, placed vertically.

Equal (3): The total must equal 3. The answer is 5-3, placed horizontally; 3-0, placed vertically; 3-4, placed horizontally

Equal (4): Everything in this red space must equal 4. The answer is 3-4, placed horizontally; 4-4, placed vertically.

Advertisement

FAQs When was the NYT Pips challenge launched? The NYT Pips challenge was launched on August 18, 2025.

Who is the head of Games at The New York Times? Jonathan Knight is the head of Games at The New York Times.