NYT Strands today, September 6: Hints and answers for Saturday’s puzzle

Strands is one of the popular games launched by the New York Times. The game is available on the NYT website and app. It is refreshed every 24 hours with a new theme and word grid. The hook is simple: find theme words, fill the board, and uncover a “spangram” - a word or phrase stretching from one side of the board to the other.

Today’s puzzle is Strands #552, published Saturday, September 6. The theme is “In stitches,” and the solutions definitely lean toward one cozy hobby.

How NYT Strands works The Times lays out the rules clearly. You drag or tap across letters to build words. If you are tapping, you will need to double-tap the last letter to lock it in. Theme words are highlighted in blue once found, and they cover the board without overlapping.

The spangram is the big reveal. It ties directly to the theme and touches opposite sides of the grid. It turns yellow once solved. Sometimes the spangram is one word, other times it comprises two words. For every three non-theme words players create, they unlock a hint. Those hints drop in the first few letters of a hidden word.

For example, if the theme is fruit, the spangram might be “CITRUS FAMILY,” with theme words like ORANGE, LIME, and LEMON filling the rest.

NYT Strands: September 6 puzzle solutions Today’s theme clue was “In stitches,” which pointed players toward classic knitting staples. The spangram itself ran mostly vertically across the board.

Here is the full answer key for Strands #552:

BLANKET

SOCKS

BOOTIES

MITTENS

SWEATER

Spangram: KNITTING PROJECT

If you solved it quickly, congrats. If not, there is another puzzle waiting for you tomorrow.

FAQs What was today’s NYT Strands theme? The theme was “In stitches.”

What is the spangram for Strands #552? The spangram is KNITTING PROJECT.

How many theme words were in today’s puzzle? There were five theme words plus the spangram.

What were the theme words? Blanket, Socks, Booties, Mittens, and Sweater.