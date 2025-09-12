NYT Strands Today: Hints, spangram, and full word list for September 12 puzzle revealed

NYT Strands: If you are stuck on the New York Times Strands today puzzle, you are not alone. The word game, part of the NYT’s expanding collection of puzzles, continues to challenge players with clever themes, tricky grids, and the signature ‘spangram’ that ties everything together.

The September 12, 2025 puzzle is themed ‘That’s Classic’ with answers all relating to objects or ideas that are long-lasting, timeless, and highly valued, Beebom reported.

NYT Strands Today: All about the game NYT Strands is a modern twist on the classic word search. Players create words by chaining the letters together in all possible combinations, up or down, left or right, and diagonally, with the added feature of changing direction and spelling words forwards or backwards. All letters in the puzzle are part of the solution. Strands is different from other word games, such as Wordle or Connections, because players are not given very specific clues, just a vague theme from which to start unpacking the puzzle.

Every NYT Strands puzzle has a spangram at the centre of it: an ultimate word or phrase that defines the theme, running the full length of the grid in a vertical or horizontal manner.

NYT Strands today: Themes explained The theme for September 12 is "That's Classic", pointing to words that describe something that is timeless or everlasting. The opaque hint players get is that the things are "old and valued".

Today's spangram runs down and starts with the letters "TI". The answer is TIME HONORED, a phrase that means respected or valued for a really long time.

NYT Strands today: September 12 solution Here is the list of theme words for the puzzle today:

VINTAGE

ANTIQUE

AGELESS

ENDURING

HISTORIC

TIME HONORED (Spangram)

All these words relate to durability, value and timelessness.

NYT Strands Today: Difficulty rating Today’s puzzle is moderately challenging. Based on past puzzles, it earns a 3 out of 5 difficulty rating. While the spangram “TIME HONORED” is relatively straightforward, some words like “ENDURING” and “AGELESS” can take extra time to identify.

Tips and tricks for solving NYT Strands Begin at each corner of the grid and look for words that have more letters.

Do not be afraid to use a hint if you are stuck.

Pay attention to the spangram and solve it relatively early, as it frames the rest of the puzzle.