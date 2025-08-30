Wordle today: Here are the hints and answer for #1533 puzzle

Wordle is one of the New York Times’ most popular mini-games. Freely available to play, the game gives your brain a workout. The Wordle for Saturday, August 30, will leave even pro players a bit puzzled at the start. Here is everything you need to know about the hints and answers for Wordle #1533.

Wordle for today, August 30: Hints for puzzle #1533 As players know, Wordle revolves around guessing a five-letter word. Players have six chances to figure out the word of the day. If the letters entered in the grid turn yellow, it means they are used in the word, but in the wrong place. If the letters are correct, they turn green. An incorrect letter turns gray.

While it may seem that the puzzle has gotten harder, a Mashable report claims that Wordle is not actually getting tougher to solve. If players want more challenging options, they can turn on the hard mode in the game. This ensures that they have to reuse the letters that turn green in their next guess.

If you are puzzled by the Wordle for August 30, here are some hints:

The word has three vowels, two of which are the same.

The word is associated with happiness.

Best starting guesses for Wordle To ensure you can maximize your guesses, try using words that contain multiple vowels. Ensure that your guesses include common consonants like S, T, R or N as well. Do not put words with repeating letters in the first few guesses. It can reduce your chances of guessing the correct answer. So words like AUDIO, ADIEU or ROAST can be good options.

Wordle today #1533: Answer for August 30 puzzle The answer for the Wordle today is ELATE. If you have managed to solve the puzzle, congratulations. If not, the Wordle changes daily. You will have plenty of opportunities to practice your skills.

