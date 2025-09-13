NYT Wordle answer today: Puzzle #1547 hints and clues to solve the challenge in minutes

NYT Wordle Today: Millions of people worldwide are still interested in the daily Wordle puzzle. On Saturday, September 13, 2025, participants were given a word in puzzle number 1547 that assessed their logical and lexical skills. Some gamers were left wondering until the answer was finally given, while others made fast guesses.

NYT Wordle Today: Quick recap at its origins Josh Wardle, an engineer, designed Wordle in 2021 as a present for his partner. As soon as the game went viral, spin-offs including Heardle, Quordle, and Dordle were created. The New York Times acquired it in 2022 as a result of its simplicity and competitive nature, which attracted attention from all over the world. Word lovers have continued to observe Wordle as a daily ritual ever since.

NYT Wordle Today: Hints for puzzle #1547 For those who needed help, clues were provided throughout the game. The hints are:

The starting letter is N.

There are two vowels in the word.

There are no double letters in the word.

Extra Clue: The lowest point in fortunes or perspective, often used in astronomy.

These hints gave solvers a fair chance to narrow down their guesses.

NYT Wordle Today: Answers revealed The answer for the September 13, 2025, puzzle was NADIR. The term ‘nadir’ comes from Arabic via Latin and means the lowest point, whether figuratively in someone’s fortunes or literally in astronomy as the point directly beneath an observer.

While some considered today’s word straightforward once the vowels were spotted, others found it tricky due to its less frequent everyday usage.

How difficult was today’s puzzle? Players described today’s challenge as moderately easy. Many who began with strong starting words like ARISE, CRANE, or RATIO quickly isolated the vowels and spotted the correct answer, Mashable reported. Still, the rarity of the word in casual conversation tripped up a few solvers.

Best strategies for Wordle success Using a balanced first word that blends vowels with common consonants like R, S, T, and N is advised by experts. ARISE, ABOUT, and IDEAL are examples of options that aid in rapidly ruling out possibilities.

Additional advice includes testing vowel locations, paying great attention to letter colors, and not being scared to utilize a guess strategically, even if it does not seem like a winning term.