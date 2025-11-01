‘O Stree Kal Aana’ in Canada for Halloween goes viral. Internet is in love with it

Halloween decorations are usually filled with pumpkins, skeletons and cobwebs — but one Canadian family gave the festival a unique Bollywood twist this year.

Canadian family writes 'O Stree Kal Aana' on Halloween Drawing inspiration from the 2018 Indian horror-comedy 'Stree', they displayed the now-iconic phrase “O Stree Kal Aana” (“Oh Stree, come tomorrow”) on their balcony, a direct reference to the film’s central supernatural warning.

To complete the eerie setup, a doll dressed in a saree — resembling the ghostly figure from the movie — hung from the porch ceiling, leaving onlookers both amused and amazed.

For Indian audiences living abroad, it struck a nostalgic chord, reminding them of the film’s unique mix of fear and fun. The viral clip has since sparked conversations about cultural crossovers and how Bollywood’s iconic moments continue to inspire fans across the world, even in the most surprising of settings — like a suburban Canadian Halloween porch.

Internet reacts to the hilarious recreation A video of the creative display quickly went viral online, drawing thousands of reactions from Indian and international viewers alike. Comments ranged from playful to astonished, with one user writing, “Bollywood vibes eh 😂,” while another added, “Height of creative thinking!”

The light-hearted fusion of Indian cinema and Western Halloween culture has since become a social media talking point, highlighting the global reach of Stree’s pop culture legacy.

About Stree (2018) Stree is a 2018 Indian horror-comedy film directed by Amar Kaushik and written by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. Starring Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee, the film is set in the small town of Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh, where men mysteriously vanish at night during an annual festival. The disappearances are blamed on the ghost of a vengeful woman known as “Stree.”

Also Read | Stree 2 makers drop new teaser of Bollywood comedy starring Rajkummar Rao

The film cleverly combines humour and social commentary, turning the traditional horror trope on its head by centring on a spirit that targets men instead of women.

With its witty writing, memorable dialogues — especially the phrase “O Stree Kal Aana” painted on walls as a protective warning — and strong performances, Stree became both a critical and commercial success.