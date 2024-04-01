Odisha Foundation Day 2024: Utkal Divas celebrates the establishment of Odisha on April 1, 1936, signifying its separation from Bihar and Orissa provinces during British rule.

Utkal Divas is more than just a celebration of Odisha’s formation; it is also a tribute to its rich heritage and culture. From traditional Odia cuisine, folk music, and dances to art forms and tourist destinations, the state boasts immense cultural wealth.

Meanwhile, the capital city of Bhubaneswar is decked up on the occasion of Utkal Divas.

The occasion is celebrated across the state, with people decorating their homes and public spaces with flags, banners, and flowers in the colours of the state flag, symbolizing the vibrant culture and heritage of Odisha.

History Utkal Divas is commemorated each year to commemorate the establishment of the state of Odisha on April 1, 1936. This significant day signifies the separation of Odisha from the combined Bihar and Orissa provinces during the British colonial era in India.

Odisha Day, alternatively known as Vishuva Milan, is observed as a specified holiday within the state. These festivities also encompass seminars and exhibitions that showcase the rich heritage and traditions of the land.

Rich and diverse culinary heritage of Odisha: Pakhala Bhata: This is a traditional dish made with fermented rice and water, served with accompaniments like fried or curried vegetables, fish, or pickles.

Dahi Baigana: It's a dish made with fried eggplant (baigana) served with a seasoned yogurt sauce (dahi), often garnished with chopped coriander leaves.

Chhena Poda: A popular sweet dish from Odisha made with cottage cheese (chhena), sugar, and cardamom, baked until it forms a caramelized crust.

Macha Ghanta: This is a traditional fish curry prepared with various vegetables and spices, giving it a unique flavour.

Dalma: A flavorful lentil dish cooked with assorted vegetables like pumpkin, brinjal (eggplant), potatoes, and plantains, often seasoned with mustard oil and tempered with spices like cumin and mustard seeds.

Chhencheda: It's a sweet dish made with rice flour, coconut, and jaggery, shaped into small cakes or laddoos.

Khira Gaintha: These are dumplings made from rice flour, stuffed with sweetened coconut or jaggery, and cooked in sweetened milk.

Badi Chura: Crumbled fried lentil dumplings (badi) mixed with chopped onions, green chilies, and mustard oil, served as a side dish or snack.

Chingudi Jhola: A prawn curry cooked with onions, tomatoes, garlic, and spices, often served with steamed rice.

Rasabali: Another delightful sweet dish made with deep-fried paneer patties soaked in thickened, sweetened milk flavored with cardamom and saffron.

Some of the prominent dances of Odisha include: Odissi: One of the classical dance forms of India, Odissi originated in the temples of Odisha. It is characterized by its movements, footwork, expressive gestures (mudras), and costumes. Odissi typically depicts stories from Hindu mythology, particularly those of Lord Krishna and Radha.

Gotipua: Gotipua is a traditional dance form that originated in Odisha. Young boys dressed as female characters perform rhythmic movements and acrobatics to narrate mythological stories. It shares similarities with Odissi but is distinct in its own right.

Chhau: Chhau is a martial dance form that is popular in Odisha, as well as in the neighbouring states of West Bengal and Jharkhand. It incorporates elements of martial arts, acrobatics, and traditional dance movements. Chhau is often performed during religious festivals and depicts scenes from Hindu epics like the Ramayana and Mahabharata.

Sambalpuri Folk Dance: Sambalpuri folk dances encompass a variety of traditional dance forms from the western region of Odisha, particularly the Sambalpur district. These dances are characterized by vibrant costumes, rhythmic footwork, and lively music. Examples include the Dalkhai dance, Rasarkeli, and Karma Naach.

Ghumura Dance: Ghumura is a traditional dance form native to the Kalahandi district of Odisha. It involves dancers holding small drums called Ghumuras and performing synchronized movements to the beat of the drums. Ghumura dance is often performed during festivals and special occasions.

