A woman on Hinge encounters a man who proudly works seven days a week, prompting her to label him a 'red flag.' This conversation ignites a debate about work culture and dating preferences, especially in light of Narayana Murthy's controversial comments on productivity in India.

While India was busy rebutting the Infosys chief's suggestion of a 70-hour work week, a woman encountered a “die-hard Narayan Murthy fan" on a dating app, Hinge. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When CEOs, politicians, and literally everyone on the Internet tried to rubbish the unreal demand, a woman on LinkedIn shared her Hinge match's unusual work preference. She dubbed him a “red flag."

A "red flag" in a relationship refers to warning signs of unhealthy or problematic behaviour, such as a lack of trust, emotional or physical abuse, controlling actions, and disrespect. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In her post, the woman shared a screenshot of her conversation with the man, and netizens were not happy. According to her LinkedIn post, the man chose to work seven days a week from the office despite a hybrid setting at his organisation.

In the post's caption, she wrote, “I was talking to a potential lover from Hinge, and he proudly mentioned he enjoys going to the office seven days a week—even though his company offers a hybrid work model. Red flag."

According to the screenshot, the man had said, “I can work all 7 days from home but office is more fun. Plus it's like 2 mins away from home, so I just go there always." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Curious about why the man would prefer to go to the office, the woman asked if there was a crush involved in his situation. “I mean, why would you willingly go to the office every day unless there’s an office crush involved, right?" she quipped.

She even asked him for a referral for fun. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

But here's what he told her for both: “NO!"

“And he said NO," the woman posted on LinkedIn.

The caption ended with a jibe at her Hinge match: “Am I overthinking this, or is he just a die-hard Narayan Murthy fan?" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Murthy said last year that India's workforce would need to increase productivity to compete with countries like Japan and China.

“India's work productivity is one of the lowest in the world. Unless we improve our work productivity, we will not be able to compete with those countries that have made tremendous progress. So, therefore, my request is that our youngsters must say 'this is my country. I'd like to work 70 hours a week," he said.